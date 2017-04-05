JLT Mobile Computers unveils vehicle-mount terminals with virtually unbreakable screens

The new Verso+ 10 and JLT1214P by JLT Mobile Computers (Booth S3074) are small form factor computers equipped with new PowerTouch displays for improved durability in some of the industry’s harshest applications.

By ·

The compact Verso+ 10 is ideal for use within the heavy-duty and logistics segments, and the JLT1214P forklift computer is ideal for logistics applications ranging from warehousing and food distribution to freezer storage and crossdocking.

“The compact form factor is a big driver for these products, which is somewhat new in the United States,” said Christian Funk, director of business development. “Smaller has always been valued in Europe but for the U.S. market ‘bigger is better.’ That’s changing as ergonomics and forklift cabin space is at a premium, not to mention the large mounts required to support a 7-kilogram device, when the Verso is less than 3.”

The PowerTouch display offers users an interaction experience similar to that of consumer devices, but also feature a 0.07-inch (1.8 mm) thick, chemically toughened glass cover to prevent scratches, scuffs and breakage. The screens share the capability of resistive touchscreens to be operated with gloves of different materials and thicknesses. But unlike resistive screens that typically fail in areas where keys are regularly pressed, PCT screens aren’t susceptible to wear and tear and are ideal for use with virtual keyboard technology.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

