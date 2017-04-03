KION Group launches large new product line
The KION Group (Booth S1203), a global leader in industrial trucks and supply chain solutions, is showcasing its offerings together with Dematic, the U.S. leader in advanced integrated automation technology, software and service, which the group acquired in November 2016.
KION North America announced the release of five new Linde and Baoli forklift trucks, developed for the North American market. “The rate at which we’re releasing new products and services is truly unprecedented,” said Vincent Halma, president and CEO of KION North America. “Our goal is for Linde and Baoli to be household names in America the same way that they are already in much of the rest of the world.”
Supplementing Dematic’s range of products and services at ProMat is an advanced piece picking robotic solution powered by the Dematic iQ warehouse execution system.
“E-commerce is soaring and this requires increasingly digitized, automated and customized warehouse solutions,” said Gordon Riske, CEO of the KION Group. “We are pioneering a new kind of company with a comprehensive offering, ranging from forklift trucks to fully automated supply chain solutions.”
At ProMat, the KION Group will be represented by five brands – Linde, Baoli, Dematic, Dematic Egemin and Dematic Retrotech.
