KION Group launches large new product line

MMH Staff

April 3, 2017

KION North America announced the release of five new Linde and Baoli forklift trucks, developed for the North American market. “The rate at which we’re releasing new products and services is truly unprecedented,” said Vincent Halma, president and CEO of KION North America. “Our goal is for Linde and Baoli to be household names in America the same way that they are already in much of the rest of the world.”

Supplementing Dematic’s range of products and services at ProMat is an advanced piece picking robotic solution powered by the Dematic iQ warehouse execution system.

“E-commerce is soaring and this requires increasingly digitized, automated and customized warehouse solutions,” said Gordon Riske, CEO of the KION Group. “We are pioneering a new kind of company with a comprehensive offering, ranging from forklift trucks to fully automated supply chain solutions.”

At ProMat, the KION Group will be represented by five brands – Linde, Baoli, Dematic, Dematic Egemin and Dematic Retrotech.