KNAPP expands North American headquarters in Georgia

MMH Staff

June 21, 2017

KNAPP has announced that it has has purchased a new building adjacent to its current location in Kennesaw, Ga., and a planned expansion will provide capacity for growth of the KNAPP North American workforce by 150 in the initial phases.

The 50,000-square-foot multi-purpose facility will be renovated with completion scheduled in the fall of 2018, and will be home for company technology demonstrations, showroom and training facilities. The company is expecting to more than double its current North American workforce to approximately 300.

“The company has been experiencing significant growth in its North American market and is forecasting the need for additional personnel, particularly in the areas of mechanical and electrical engineering, system design engineering, software, project management, sales and administration,” said Gernot Rupp, vice president of operations at KNAPP.

The technology demonstration, showroom and training facility will include an array of KNAPP’s latest developments in vision technologies, robotics, virtual reality, driverless shuttles and software.

“KNAPP is a market leader in delivering automated warehousing and distribution solutions for supply chains in retail, healthcare, grocery and manufacturing,” said KNAPP CEO Josef Mentzer. “This increase in demand is directly fueling our growth and the need to expand operations – particularly in the areas of system design, engineering and software.”

Major KNAPP customers include companies such as McKesson, AmerisourceBergen, Avon, Hermes, United Healthcare/Optum, Walgreen/Boots and Walmart.