Körber AG acquires majority shares in DMLogic LLC
International technology group acquires provider of modular WMS with app-based features.
The international technology Group Körber has acquired the U.S. company DMLogic on June 30, 2017.
With its takeover of the software specialists´ majority shares, the Group is pushing ahead with the internationalization of its business area logistics systems.
DMLogic is a specialized supplier of logistics software products, with its headquarters in Pittsburgh, Penn. The company is also active at other sites in Eindhoven, the Netherlands, and Sydney, Australia. Most of its customers are from the pharmaceutical and automotive industries as well as the trading sector. From the design to the implementation and ongoing support, DMLogic operates as a complete supplier. With STEPLogic, the logistics software specialist has a software development platform that allows customers to develop new processes and apps for the warehouse management systems.
“With DMLogic, we gain another experienced partner to advance our long-term internationalization and growth course,” said Stephan Seifert, chairman of the group executive board of Körber AG. “We are pleased to be able to welcome the team from DMLogic to the Group.”
Hubert Kloß, chief executive officer of Körber Logistics Systems GmbH, added, “The DMLogic team ideally expands our business area with excellent expertise and an outstanding reputation on the U.S. market. Together we will further expand the software portfolio and our market presence in the U.S.”
Thomas Lee, president of DMLogic LLC, said, “With the Körber Group we have a strong partner at our side with whom we will be able to grow further and also further develop our products. We are very much looking forward to the collaboration within the Group and the Business Area Logistics Systems.”
