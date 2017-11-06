Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work

As more Automatic Data Capture (ADC) technology is being put to work, we see more innovation unfold.

Technology in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
Let’s put Automatic Data Capture (ADC) Technology to Work
Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
10th Annual Salary Survey: The Price of Performance
Top 20 Automatic Data Capture Suppliers of 2017
More Technology News

Technology Resource

The State of the DC Voice Market
Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
By ·

All of the pressure brought on by e-commerce and the subsequent omni-channel fulfillment challenge continues to be a terrific motivator for investment, equipment adoption and process transformation—and if you’re not feeling the heat then maybe it’s time to change careers.

According to our “2017 Warehouse and Distribution Center (DC) Operations Survey” (page 50), that trend is going to continue, as the level of e-commerce involvement is on a steady growth path. We found that 19% of respondents now say they do omni-channel fulfillment, up 3% from last year, while 37% say they do e-commerce, up by 2% from last year.

“Overall, what we see in the field is consistent with the study results in that there’s more of a requirement for speed and accuracy, and that’s all being driven by increasing customer expectations,” says Don Derewecki, senior consultant with St. Onge Co. and a partner on our survey.

One area that’s gaining more attention is automatic data capture (ADC) solutions, the handheld and stationary bar code scanning and imaging devices, bar code printers and ruggedized mobile computing solutions that play a key role in boosting that speed and accuracy in inventory management and shipping.

In fact, this month in Modern we offer a few features that not only put the ADC market into perspective, but also touch on the evolving role of related mobile technologies that help support faster work flows and automated tasks.

“When you consider new operational demands, it’s a surprise when you realize the ADC market had two sluggish sales years heading into 2017,” says editor at large Bridget McCrea, who summarizes the market numbers starting on page 32. “However, top analysts say that bar code scanning and printing got off to a fast start in 2017, with a lot of new product announcements working to accelerate investment, so users are coming around to their benefits.”

And as more ADC technology is being put to work, we see more innovation unfold. Starting on page 44, editor at large Sara Pearson Specter offers readers an overview of this growing, yet often overlooked segment that’s playing such a vital role in accuracy improvement.

“We’re finding that labeling and marking suppliers are continuously adding new features to ensure the information contained within each printed bar code, regardless of its form or purpose, is read with 100% accuracy every time,” says Specter. “And this innovation is helping operations keep better track of inventory as well as deliver clear destination information on outbound shipments.”

Adding a twist to our coverage, executive editor Bob Trebilcock takes us inside the operations of a century-old, iconic American brand that’s making the leap into e-commerce with a WMS and data collection. However, it’s a Cloud-based WMS built on Apple’s iOS operating system and enabled with iPhones.

“We write a lot about automation today, and it’s truly exciting,” says Trebilcock. “But there are still hundreds, if not thousands, of companies whose products and processes may not lend themselves to mechanical automation, but who can benefit tremendously from automating processes with software and automatic data collection—even if they take a more non-conventional route.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automatic Data Capture · Distribution Center · System Report · Zebra Technologies · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each. This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the October 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
An early adopter, Rochester Drug Cooperative is using robotic piece-picking technology to complement picking of slow-moving items. System report for Rochester Drug Cooperative, Robotic picking and inventory management, Innovative distribution center robotics solutions , IAM Robotics case study
Injecting agility into WMS implementation
The Big Picture: Business as Unusual
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
System Report: Pouch sorter powers Stage’s fulfillment needs
How a hometown department store chain transformed its e-fulfillment processes with pouch sortation...

Cubing and Weighing Equipment: Measure Up
The use of cubing and weighing equipment is growing beyond dimensional weight applications.
Lift truck operators: Drivers of change
For all the advances in lift truck technology and fleet management, operators will always be the...
Partner Links