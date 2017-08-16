LIFT making excerpt from MH29.1 standard available for free
The Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT) members are the resource for industry best practices, standards, information, and equipment that lifts, rotates, tilts, and otherwise positions materials.
Warehouse in the NewsSchneider Electric names Carlos Villa VP of U.S. industry business LIFT making excerpt from MH29.1 standard available for free Decisiv and TMW Systems expand relationship for asset maintenance MaxLite opens distribution center in Indiana Warehouse & distribution center site selection: Seeking a skilled workforce More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceCalculating the True Cost of Productivity Labor is frequently the dominant cost of a facility, no matter where it is located within the U.S.
All Resources
The Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT) has made an excerpt from the MH29.1 standard (ANSI MH29.1:2012-Industrial Scissor Lifts Safety Requirements) available for free download on the MHI website.
The complete standard is available for purchase, but LIFT members wanted to ensure access to the key responsibilities in safety requirements for owners and users of scissor lifts. The sections referring to these responsibilities have been extracted and made available. You can download the free excerpt at here.
The full standard can be purchased here.
The Lift Manufacturers Product Group (LIFT) members are the resource for industry best practices, standards, information, and equipment that lifts, rotates, tilts, and otherwise positions materials. Industry scissors lifts and tilters can also improve the working interface between people and the materials they must move to reduce injury, increase productivity, and eliminate wasted motion, while providing a significant return on investment.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsErgonomics · MHI · ·
Reader survey: Lift trucks keep on truckin’ Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017 View More From this Issue