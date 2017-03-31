Lighting upgrade saves more than $8,000 per month

LED fixtures replace fluorescent and metal halide throughout warehouse, offices and exteriors.

Warehouse in the News

Vargo signs distribution agreement with Knapp
E-commerce: Research validates that the race is on
LED Lights stand up to extreme weather conditions
Lighting upgrade saves more than $8,000 per month
60 Seconds with Clark Skeen
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
All Resources
By ·

For more than 100 years, United Warehouse Co. has been a leader in supply chain solutions. When it built its flagship 650,000-square-foot facility in 2004, it outfitted the building with 400-watt metal halide fixtures. During the next 10 years, it gradually replaced most of the metal halides with T5 fluorescent lights, but problems persisted. After upgrading to LED fixtures, the company has cut energy costs by 50%.

Chief operating officer Mark Vanderveen said the reliability of the old lighting had driven him to consider alternatives. “Both the halides and the T5s started wearing out, and the quality of light suffered,” he says. “We wanted to upgrade to LED lighting, but I still had concerns about the maturity of the technology, the durability of the fixtures and the longevity of the drivers.”

United Warehouse took advantage of lighting rebates available through its utility provider to fully retrofit their facility with a variety of LED fixtures (Big Ass Light, bigasslight.com). The supplier also helped United Warehouse apply for the utility rebates at no extra cost.

Ultimately, more than 900 LED fixtures were installed throughout the complex. In the main warehousing spaces, 602 LED lights each output 14,000 lumens of light. Additionally, 5,000-lumen wallpack light fixtures illuminate the buildings’ exteriors, while a variety of LED fixtures provide light in exit ways and offices. Vanderveen says his questions about LED technology have been answered. He also noted that the high bay lights, built from extruded aluminum, were tougher and of a higher quality than their previous lights.

“The quality of light is better, cleaner and more uniform,” he says. “It’s a nicer looking facility.”

Better yet, year-over-year energy costs have fallen by 50%, which amounts to $8,500 to $10,000 a month. Between the immediate reduction in energy costs and the rebates, the lighting renovation was cash flow positive from day one.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Energy · LED Display · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
5 Tips for Successful WMS Implementation
Discover the 5 Tips that can help make your WMS implementation a success.
Download Today!
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
If the early attendee forecast is any indication, you may have already landed in Chicago for ProMat 2017 (April 3-6), the materials handling industry’s leading trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.
Lawson Products: Automation that fits
Lawson’s multi-purpose distribution center
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...

Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...