Lineage Logistics acquires eight Los Angeles area facilities from U.S. Growers Cold Storage

MMH Staff

December 4, 2017

Lineage Logistics, a leading international warehousing and logistics company backed by Bay Grove, LLC, has acquired eight temperature-controlled warehouses from U.S. Growers Cold Storage.

With the acquisitions, Lineage adds significant capacity to its 20-facility network in Southern California. The eight locations acquired from Growers encompass more than 12 million cubic feet of capacity in the Los Angeles area and are accessible to Southern California’s major freeways, rail facilities and ocean container terminals, including the 250,000 square-foot transload facility Lineage operates in the Port of Long Beach’s overweight corridor.

“Lineage is a dynamic company with the sophistication and scale to deliver innovative, impactful solutions,” said Angelo Antoci, Growers president and CEO. “We are confident they will continue to provide exceptional service to our customers and great opportunities for our employees.”

“Growers is an outstanding organization with strong relationships in Southern California, and we are thrilled to welcome them to the Lineage family,” said Kevin Marchetti, managing partner of Bay Grove. “Angelo is an industry luminary for whom we have tremendous respect, and we are honored by the outcome of this proprietary acquisition.”

In addition to the acquisition, Lineage will continue Growers’ existing expansion plans to add over 25,000 pallet positions to its capacity over two phases. The initial phase is targeted for completion in May 2018.

The Growers acquisition and its subsequent growth plans are announced on the heels of Lineage’s acquisition of two cold storage facilities from American Cold Storage (“American”). Located in Boonville, Ind., and Louisville, Ky., the acquired facilities add more than 8 million cubic feet of capacity to Lineage’s facility network and serve as a complement to its nearby warehouses in the Midwest region. American will continue to own its facilities in Humboldt and Jackson, Tenn., independently.

In sum, Lineage adds more than 20 million cubic feet of capacity to its international facility network through these two acquisitions.