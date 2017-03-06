Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics

Forklift fleet geared for operator comfort achieves 100% training compliance.

Equipment in the News

Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics
Conveyors and Robots Join Forces for Precision Assembly
Columbus McKinnon names new chief executive officer
Enerpac Integrated Solutions changes name to Enerpac Heavy Lifting Technology
Toyota’s new intralogistics division explained
More Equipment News

Equipment Resource

Hydrogen, the Future of Materials Handling
Large, successful organizations are integrating hydrogen fuel cell technology into their lift truck fleets and benefiting from lower operational costs, reduced emissions and improved reliability.
All Resources
By ·

The Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. (NSLC) serves 106 retail stores and 60 agency stores across the province, generating more than one half billion dollars annually. Following its change in 2001 from a commission to a Canadian Crown corporation, the retailer standardized its warehouse’s lift truck fleet. Equipped to optimize operator comfort, the forklifts (The Raymond Corp) have helped operators achieve 100% training compliance.

More than a decade ago, the NSLC was operating with many different brands of materials handling equipment. Having recognized the impact of proper fleet and truck options on receiving, picking and shipping, the NSLC was ready to update its fleet. According to Brad Doell, vice president of supply chain and procurement for the NSLC, the team prioritized taking the operators’ wants and needs into consideration.

It invited its employees to play an active role in testing new equipment and adopted a new training program through their dealer partnership (G.N. Johnston). The resulting fleet uses cameras installed on all narrow aisle reach trucks to help operators identify, place and retrieve pallets at greater heights to reduce neck strain. The suspension isolates impacts, and the three operating stances support visibility. A sensor system in the operator compartment encourages proper operating procedures with two light sensors at the entry.

“They are tried and true, and our employees love them,” Doell says. He adds that NLSC is thriving. Employees are happier, and with the implementation of online theory training, the crew was also able to reach 100% compliance.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Ergonomics · Forklifts · Raymond · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the February 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
In warehouses and DCs, planning solutions tend to take a back seat to execution system functions. Vendors are working to boost the trust factor using tools that break down forecasts and blend with analytics.
Automated Storage on the Move
Receiving 101: Setting the Table for Success
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Johnson & Johnson: A vision for automation
J&J Vision Care brings together a variety of automated technologies, including an innovative...
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...

System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...
System Report: Whirlpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...