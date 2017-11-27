Logility acquires Halo Business Intelligence to expand advanced analytics

Josh Bond, Senior Editor

November 27, 2017

Logility, a leading provider of collaborative supply chain optimization and advanced retail planning solutions, has acquired privately-held Halo Business Intelligence, a San Diego-based supplier of advanced analytics and business intelligence solutions for the supply chain market.

As published in Modern’s July issue, Gartner’s ranking of the top 10 companies based on revenues from supply chain planning software placed Logility in 9th, with $47 million.

Halo, a leader in data visualization and advanced analytics for more than a decade, has developed supply chain analytics that transform data from disparate enterprise systems into intelligent and actionable business information.



The combination of the Logility planning and optimization portfolio including the Logility Voyager Solutions, Demand Solutions and NGC Andromeda platforms, with Halo’s analytics capabilities is intended to enable businesses to move away from emotion-based projections to predictive and prescriptive analytics. According to a release, this will increase visibility and accelerate decision-making across the entire supply chain network from raw materials sourcing to omni-channel delivery.

Halo’s advanced analytics will be embedded into the Logility Voyager Solutions advanced analytics platform. These analytics will leverage interactive visualization, machine learning algorithms, and artificial intelligence (AI) to transform both structured and unstructured data to accelerate business planning performance and proactively identify new business opportunities or mitigate risks. Customers on the Demand Solutions and Andromeda platforms will be able to add pre-packaged Halo advanced analytics capabilities to their subscriptions, and Logility will also continue to offer Halo standalone to complement other enterprise systems.

“Supply chains are powerful interconnected ecosystems that contain enormous amounts of usable data that is left untapped by most companies,” said Allan Dow, president, Logility. “Adding Halo to Logility’s solution portfolio allows us to accelerate and extend our advanced analytics and supply chain master data management capabilities to generate actionable insights for our customers. The combined expertise in analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning enhances our capability to visualize the right information when and where our customers need to take action, reduce costs, improve customer service and drive more profitable growth for their businesses.”

“We are excited to join Logility and have the opportunity to broaden our market reach to deliver solutions that tangibly impact supply chain performance,” said Keith Peterson, Ph.D., president and CEO, Halo Business Intelligence. “There are tremendous synergies in our shared focus on planning innovation, visualization and customer service. We now have the ability to tap into Logility’s more than 40 years of supply chain optimization and retail planning expertise to accelerate the delivery of Halo advanced analytics technology to serve more customers.”