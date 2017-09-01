Loscam pallets set new Guinness World Record

MMH Staff

September 1, 2017

Loscam recently supported a Hong Kong charity event, “Together We Build,” organised by Hong Kong Sheng Kung Hui Welfare Council and the Government District Offices, to raise public awareness and needed funds for stroke rehabilitation campaign.

Taking part as an exclusive Pallet Maze sponsor, 8,000 1,000 x 1,200 mm Loscam ECR China pallets sat at the Hong Kong Central Harborfront Event Space to

form a 54,000-square-foot maze in a shape of ‘HK’ on August 26, 2017. In the process, it achieved a new Guinness World Record for the Longest Line of Pallets of 1,020.47 meters. A continuous line at a maximum height of seven pallets took 6 hours of work and 2,000 participants to accomplish.

Loscam also donated 20,000 mini pallets for workshops held along the event and provided full logistic assistance to streamline pallet move in and out of the venue.

“Loscam is honored to participate this remarkable event,” said Sirin Limpaitoon, president of Loscam. “Our support to community programs are without reserve, and always strongly echoed by the management of the China Merchants Group.”

Tai Chingnam, Loscam’s executive vice president of Greater China, expressed his excitement at the maze,

“Without any hesitation, I said ‘yes’ the first time I heard about this project,” he said. “‘Together We Build’ is not only the theme for this event, but has been rooted in our corporate social responsibility (CSR) agenda. Each year, we launch different community projects using our retired pallets for the benefit of our neighboring communities, especially to schools and NGOs. We always say contribution is not always about money, but to create something out of everything around us.”