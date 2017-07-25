Lyon earns UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification

MMH Staff

Lyon, a manufacturer of Industrial Storage Products, has earned UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification. Recognized and referenced by more than 400 codes, rating systems, and procurement policies worldwide, the GREENGUARD Certification requires that products meet some of the world’s most rigorous and comprehensive limits for low emissions of volatile organic compounds into indoor environments.

The GREENGUARD Gold standard includes health based criteria for additional chemicals and also requires lower total VOC emissions levels to ensure that products are acceptable for use in environments such as schools and healthcare facilities.

“Attaining GREENGUARD Gold Certification shows Lyon Group Holdings is serious about making a commitment to the environment at all three of our production facilities. We know this certification ensures that our products contribute to healthy indoor environments,” said John Altstadt, President Lyon Group Holdings.



To obtain this certification, Lyon underwent extensive testing and audits conducted by UL Environment, one of the most renowned names in environmental testing and certification. Lyon manufactures industrial storage products, including lockers, shelving and storage cabinets and drawer systems.