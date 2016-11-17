Making E-Commerce A Reality

Modern has curated several feature stories for this special issue that neatly encapsulate the automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing fulfillment and making today’s dynamic e-commerce operations possible.

Making E-Commerce A Reality
By · March 20, 2017

With e-commerce marching on at double-digit growth rates, Modern readers know that their organizations can’t afford to fall out of step by failing to invest in new automation systems—and all the numbers illustrate a market that’s eager to keep step.

So if you’re feeling the heat and are ready to invest, you’re not alone. According to a recent survey of our readers, 35% of respondents told us they’re proceeding with investments now, up from a 21% response to the same question in early 2016.

To help you a along the way, the editorial team at Modern has curated several feature stories for this special issue that neatly encapsulate the automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing fulfillment and making today’s dynamic e-commerce operations possible.

Inside this special issue…

  • Destination automation
  • Hibbett Sports: Faster, flexible and efficient
  • Whirlpool puts mobile robots to work
  • Johnson & Johnson’s vision for automation
  • American Eagle Outfitters’ omni-channel journey
  • 7 drivers behind WMS
  • The catch in going waveless
  • 7 warehouse e-commerce best practices for 2017
  • Retailers navigate the omni-challenge world
Making E-Commerce A Reality
Modern has curated several feature stories for this special issue that neatly encapsulate the automation equipment, software and best practices that are revolutionizing fulfillment and making today’s dynamic e-commerce operations possible.
From the March 2017 Modern Materials Handling Online Issue
If the early attendee forecast is any indication, you may have already landed in Chicago for ProMat 2017 (April 3-6), the materials handling industry’s leading trade show and educational conference, sponsored by MHI.
Lawson Products: Automation that fits
Lawson’s Multi-purpose Distribution Center
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
