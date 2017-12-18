Manhattan Associates’ Connie Taylor receives WIT Women of the Year Award

MMH Staff

December 18, 2017

Manhattan Associates has announced that Connie Taylor, vice president of Global Research and Development, has received a 2017 Women of the Year Award from Women in Technology (WIT).

The award recognizes Taylor’s leadership role in launching Manhattan Associates’ Manhattan Active Omni solution, as well as her efforts to support the education and advancement of women professionals.

The Women in Technology Awards honor female leaders of Georgia-based science, technology, engineering and mathematics (STEM) companies whose accomplishments have not only furthered their organizations and industries, but have also made a difference in their local communities.

Taylor has more than 25 years of experience in the software development industry and has been with Manhattan Associates since 2011. In addition to her leadership role in product research and development at the supply chain commerce solution provider, Taylor is also a founder and sponsor of Manhattan Associates’ Women’s Initiative Network (WIN), which began in 2014 to foster an environment and culture that supports talented women at the company.

Taylor is also a strong promoter of technology careers and education in her community. She was an adjunct faculty member at Georgia Perimeter College, where she taught Computer Science. She is currently a board member and secretary of the BH Technology Group, a nonprofit that provides technology training to seniors so they can stay connected to their family and friends.

“Since I began my career in the technology industry, I’ve seen the demand for tech-related jobs increase while women interested in filling them has decreased,” said Taylor.” In order to shift this trend and close the gender gap in STEM fields, I feel a personal responsibility to encourage women to pursue tech careers and to support them as they advance in their profession. This matters because a more diverse industry can better serve a diverse world. This cause has been a driving factor in my daily work and it makes winning this award that much more meaningful.”

The WIT Women in Technology winners were announced on November 16, 2017, at a ceremony held in the Ballroom of the Georgia Aquarium.

About Women In Technology

Women in Technology (WIT) empowers and educates women and girls about opportunities in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM). The organization educates middle and high school girls, and young women in college, and by shares the stories of successful professional women. More than 250 WIT volunteers deliver professional development and networking opportunities to more than 2,500 professionals, and programs to more than 1,000 students. From the classroom to the boardroom, WIT is committed to bringing the best STEM content and programming to women and girls in Georgia. For more information, visit http://www.mywit.org.