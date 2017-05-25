Material Handling Education Foundation establishes Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship Fund

Heddles, Chairman and CEO of Tiffin Metal Products, Inc. and former member of the MHI Roundtable and Board of Governors, passed away in January. He also served on the Board of Directors of MHEFI, most recently as its Last Retiring President.

Material Handling Education Foundation establishes Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship Fund
By ·

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces the establishment of the Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship Fund. Heddles, Chairman and CEO of Tiffin Metal Products, Inc. and former member of the MHI Roundtable and Board of Governors, passed away on January 31, 2017 from injuries sustained in a motor vehicle accident. He also served on the Board of Directors of MHEFI, most recently as its Last Retiring President.

During the MHI Industry Night event at ProMat 2017, MHI donated $35,700 in proceeds from the evening to establish the fund. The fund has been established as an endowment to be held in perpetuity by MHEFI and will be designated to award annual scholarships to undergraduate students (juniors or seniors) enrolled full-time in an eligible program at a qualified school in the United States.  The number of scholarships awarded each year will depend on the size of the fund.  The minimum award would be $1,500. 

Eligible Programs:
• Industrial, Mechanical, Manufacturing, Electrical and Civil Engineering
• Engineering Technology & Management
• Industrial Distribution
• Computer Engineering, Computer Science and Business Administration with an emphasis in production management, industrial distribution, supply chain or logistics
• Supply Chain Management

Qualified Schools:
Post-secondary schools in the United States are eligible if they have the following accreditation(s):
• ABET
• ACBSP
• AACSB

“We will always remember Will for his passion, grace and professionalism and for his unwavering support of this industry,” George Prest, MHI CEO. “We are honored to establish this fund in the name of our great leader and friend. It is our hope that Will’s industry colleagues will have a desire to contribute so it can have an even bigger impact on educating our future industry leaders.”

For more information on MHEFI and the Willard P. Heddles fund, please contact Donna Varner at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) or visit MHI.org/MHEFI.

Checks can be made out to MHEFI with a note for Will Heddles Fund.  Checks may be mailed to:
Donna Varner
MHEFI
8720 Red Oak Blvd., Suite 201
Charlotte, NC 28217

Credit card donations can be accepted here http://www.mhi.org/mhefi/donate - Choose the first donate option and in the notes section write Will Heddles Fund.

