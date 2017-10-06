Material Handling Product News announces revamped Product of the Year Awards

MMH Staff

Material Handling Product News has announced its third-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award contest is underway. This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Winning products will be featured in the publication’s December issue and online at mhpn.com.

This year’s contest is a little different than in years past. This year for the first time, companies are invited to submit the products they feel are worthy of product of the year, and MHPN readers will decide the winners. Submissions will be collected until November 1, 2017 and online judging starts November 2, 2017. The winners will be announced in December. Products can be submitted here.

“Each year we feature more than 750 products on the pages of Material Handling Product News. We see a lot of product releases and products at shows, but it’s always exciting to see what the readers feel are the most unique and innovate solutions,” said executive managing editor Noël P. Bodenburg.

The MHPN’s Readers’ Choice Awards has 13 award categories:

● AGVs

● Automated Storage

● Automatic Data Capture

● Containers, Totes & Bins

● Conveyors & Sortation

● Dock Equipment

● Ergonomics & Safety

● Lift Trucks & Accessories

● Overhead Handling

● Packaging & Pallets

● Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines

● Supply Chain Software

● Tuggers, Carts & Casters

All submissions are required to be finalized and submitted by Wednesday, November 1, 2017. Judging will be open to readers starting on Thursday, November 2, 2017.