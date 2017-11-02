Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards
This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses.
Warehouse in the NewsThe State of the DC Voice Market Material Handling Product News voting open for Product of the Year Awards Molded wood pallets optimize space and shipping costs Automated palletizing system increases operational efficiency for Bee Sweet Citrus RMI launches new rack safety awareness campaign More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceThe State of the DC Voice Market Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
Material Handling Product News has announced its third-annual Readers’ Choice Products of the Year award contest is open for voting. This award will honor the achievements of companies for advances in materials handling systems and equipment within manufacturing, distribution centers and warehouses. Winning products will be featured in the publication’s December issue and online at mhpn.com.
This year’s contest is a little different than in years past. This year for the first time, companies are invited to submit the products they feel are worthy of product of the year, and MHPN readers will decide the winners. Submissions were collected until November 1, 2017 and online judging starts November 2, 2017. The winners will be announced in December. You can vote here.
The MHPN’s Readers’ Choice Awards has 13 award categories:
● AGVs
● Automated Storage
● Automatic Data Capture
● Containers, Totes & Bins
● Conveyors & Sortation
● Dock Equipment
● Ergonomics & Safety
● Lift Trucks & Accessories
● Overhead Handling
● Packaging & Pallets
● Racks, Shelving & Mezzanines
● Supply Chain Software
● Tuggers, Carts & Casters
Voting will close on November 9, 2017.
About the AuthorNoel P. Bodenburg Noël P. Bodenburg, executive managing editor, has been with Modern Materials Handling and Material Handling Product News since 2006. She is a graduate of Boston University. Prior to joining the Supply Chain Group magazines, Noël worked as a production and managing editor at other industry business-to-business publications.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsAutomation · Lift Trucks · Packaging · ·
Injecting agility into WMS implementation The Big Picture: Business as Unusual View More From this Issue