Parcel sortation systems provider acquires leading controls systems integrator and specialist in engineering, design, and assembly of control panels.

Material Handling Systems acquires Atronix Engineering and Advanced Production Systems
By ·

Material Handling Systems, Inc. (MHS), a leading provider of advanced parcel sortation systems engineering and equipment, has acquired Atronix Engineering, Inc., a leading controls systems integrator, and Advanced Production Systems, Inc., a dedicated specialist in engineering, design, and assembly of control panels.

“We are excited to welcome Atronix and APS to the MHS family, and believe that these acquisitions will further expand our geographical and customer footprint, product portfolio, and service offerings,” said Tony Mouser, chief executive officer of MHS. “We have long-standing relationships with both Atronix and APS, they have our full support in continuing to serve all of their respective customers.”

Based in Atlanta, Ga., Atronix has been solving complex controls and software issues for some of the nation’s leading companies since 1992. Atronix responds to system integration demands for both factory automation and office automation and provides custom solutions to a variety of markets, including: material handling, warehouse distribution, automotive, food and beverage, among others.

APS was founded in Louisville, Ky., in 1986. With more than 200 years of experience amongst the leadership team and electrical technicians, APS has the capability to engineer, design, and build control panels in a number of industries, including: machine builders and OEMs, food and beverage, automotive, material handling, metals, personal care products, and process control.

In April 2017, MHS announced that it had entered into an agreement to recapitalize in partnership with Thomas H. Lee Partners, L.P. (THL), a premier private equity firm investing in middle market growth companies, making THL the majority owner of MHS.

