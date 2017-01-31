MCFA and Jungheinrich announce joint manufacturing venture

Companies break ground on site that will produce components used primarily by MCFA for forklift production at its Houston manufacturing plant.

in the News

State of Logistics 2016: Pursue mutual benefit
Automation to play larger role in procurement, says new study
January starts 2017 manufacturing levels off on the right foot, reports ISM
Accounting errors plague Roadrunner Transportation, earnings restatement coming
January starts 2017 manufacturing levels off on the right foot, reports ISM
More News
By ·

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America (MCFA) and Jungheinrich Lift Truck Corp. have announced a joint venture to form Industrial Components of Texas, LLC (ICOTEX), a new company that will manufacture industrial components.

MCFA is the provider of Jungheinrich lift trucks and narrow aisle products in the United States, Canada and Mexico and will be the primary customer, using ICOTEX components in the forklift production process at MCFA’s Houston manufacturing plant.

Construction of a dedicated ICOTEX 71,000-square- foot facility is underway in Conroe, Texas and is scheduled to open in late summer of 2017. ICOTEX will be recruiting approximately 80 new employees and will eventually produce more than 600 different types of components at the site.

“ICOTEX is a strategic opportunity for MCFA and Jungheinrich to strengthen their existing North American partnership and support growth goals in the region, while continuing to deliver value and innovation to customers,” said Reinhild Kuehne, president at ICOTEX. ”The collaboration will deliver supply chain efficiencies, with customers ultimately benefiting from improved quality control and forklift manufacturing lead times. The ICOTEX joint venture is a natural evolution since MCFA has produced Jungheinrich-designed forklift models in Houston for many years and has earned a reputation for reliability and performance.”

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Forklifts · Jungheinrich · Lift Trucks · MCFA · Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Mobile Solutions: Improving Supply Chain Efficiencies
To meet customer's ever-increasing service expectations and improve their business efficiency, companies are looking to their supply chain operations – especially material handling and warehouse operations managers.
Download Today!
From the January 2017 Issue
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using labor more productively. The bottom line: A two-year ROI.
Double Up on Labor Efficiencies
7 Warehouse E-commerce Best Practices for 2017
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Using AGVs at LEDVANCE
The lighting manufacturer reaped savings by reducing maintenance costs and product damage, and using...
System Report: Sustainable Distribution at REI
Specialty outdoor retailer REI’s new distribution center brings together the next generation of...

System Report: Whirpool puts mobile robots to work
In Whirlpool Corp.’s Clyde, Ohio, factory, mobile robots have automated the delivery of parts to...
Modern Materials Handling’s 2017 Casebook Collection
The 2017 Casebook features more than 35 case studies that put the spotlight on successful innovation...