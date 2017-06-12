MCFA supports fourth annual National Forklift Safety Day

MMH Staff

June 12, 2017

Mitsubishi Caterpillar Forklift America Inc. (MCFA), a leading manufacturer of forklifts under the Cat lift trucks, Mitsubishi forklift trucks and Jungheinrich brands, has announced its plans to observe the fourth-annual National Forklift Safety Day hosted by the Industrial Truck Association (ITA) in Washington D.C.

This year, National Forklift Safety Day takes place on June 13, 2017. This is an important day for forklift manufacturers to highlight the significance of operator training and the safe use of material handling equipment. Furthermore, this day provides educational opportunities for customers, forklift operators and government on the importance of safe forklift procedures.

“In today’s fast-paced industry, it is essential that companies reinforce forklift safety best practices throughout the year,” said Ken Barina, president of MCFA. “In honor of National Forklift Safety Day, and through our 100% safety initiative, we will represent our dealer network, employees and end-users in Washington D.C. to continue to bring forklift safety awareness to the forefront.”

MCFA is emphasizing the importance of National Forklift Safety Day through a variety of safety-focused activities. For the fourth consecutive year, MCFA executives will attend the ITA’s National Forklift Safety Day events hosted in Washington, D.C. Kevin Krakora, MCFA’s vice president of design, quality and product support will speak on forklift safety at the ITA event.

On June 13, MCFA employees will observe the occasion by attending a company-wide National Forklift Safety Day event on MCFA’s Houston, Texas campus.

To help encourage safety best practices and reinforce the importance of safe forklift operation, MCFA has also released these “Forklift Rules Of The Road” and “Forklift Certification FAQs”.