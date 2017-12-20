Menasha Corporation corporate social responsibility report outlines progress toward 2020 goals

Subsidiary ORBIS helped environmental goals by investing in technologies to improve the environmental impact of its operations.

Menasha Corporation’s seventh annual corporate social responsibility report highlights Menasha and its business units’s progress in reaching their goal of reducing carbon emissions, waste and water consumption by 20% before 2020.

Reflecting on 2016 and 2017, Menasha introduced new construction, offerings and expansions, decreased water use by approximately 89% from 2010, and increased recycled material use with innovations by ORBIS Corporation, a subsidiary of Menasha. Download the report for the full outlook.

In May 2017, it was reported that 82% of the S&P 500 companies published corporate sustainability reports in 2016. Menasha’s products and services are used by major global food, beverage, consumer products, health care, pharmaceutical, industrial and automotive companies. Menasha’s 2016-2017 CSRR specifically provides data and information on activities and progress related to the corporation’s economic, environmental and social performance. This includes updates on greenhouse gas emissions, water use, waste, safety, certifications, and acquisition and expansion activities.

“As the leader in reusables, companies turn to us for solutions that optimize their supply chain, drive financial benefit and reduce their environmental impact,” said Chris Shepard, sustainability leader for ORBIS Corporation. “This CSRR provides a comprehensive view of all efforts related to creating a strong customer experience that is made possible through economic value, environmental stewardship and social responsibility.”

ORBIS helped focus on companywide environmental goals by investing in technologies that improved the environmental impact of its operations. Outside of new product introductions, the company achieved waste reduction and energy efficiency by implementing:

● Color sorting system that separates colors and repurposes materials, improving the quality of recycled colored materials
● Oil reclamation project that reduces oil leaks, minimizes oil use and reduces downtime
● LED motion-sensor lighting and efficient infrared gas radiant heaters
● Continued usage of recycled plastic in its manufacturing process
● Recycling programs for paper, cardboard and plastic

Menasha’s social responsibility growth was measured by newly implemented programs that inspire employees to participate in community involvement and encourage them to reach their personal and professional goals. Among many things, Menasha developed an employee online learning program to encourage continued education and implemented ongoing employee engagement surveys to better understand employee perspectives.

According to Menasha Corporation, about 60% of its employees volunteer. It recently launched its formal volunteering program that gives eligible employees paid time off for volunteering with qualified non-profit organizations. Additionally, ORBIS financially supports many non-profit organizations such as the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation, Southeastern Wisconsin Autism Society, Greater Waukesha Literacy Council, National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI) and more.

Article Topics

Environmental · Menasha · ORBIS · Packaging · Supply Chain · Sustainability · · All Topics
