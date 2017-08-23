MHEDA announces Women in Industry conference

MMH Staff

August 23, 2017

MHI is pleased to announce the first Women in Industry conference. The conference, presented in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), is specifically targeted to women working in material handling.



The one-day event with have an optional networking event the night before and then a full day of speakers and discussions on how to maximize leadership and communications skills and connect with other women in the industry through networking and social activities.



The conference will be in Chicago at theWit Hotel on November 2, 2017. You can find more information and register online here.



