MHEDA announces Women in Industry conference
The conference, presented in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), is specifically targeted to women working in material handling.
Warehouse in the NewsMHEDA announces Women in Industry conference Epson partners with Loftware Randstad Report: 76% of U.S. workers do not fear automation Schneider Electric names Carlos Villa VP of U.S. industry business LIFT making excerpt from MH29.1 standard available for free More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceCalculating the True Cost of Productivity Labor is frequently the dominant cost of a facility, no matter where it is located within the U.S.
All Resources
MHI is pleased to announce the first Women in Industry conference. The conference, presented in partnership with the Material Handling Equipment Distributors Association (MHEDA), is specifically targeted to women working in material handling.
The one-day event with have an optional networking event the night before and then a full day of speakers and discussions on how to maximize leadership and communications skills and connect with other women in the industry through networking and social activities.
The conference will be in Chicago at theWit Hotel on November 2, 2017. You can find more information and register online here.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsMHEDA · MHI · ·
Latest Whitepaper
Buying or leasing lift trucks this year? Download the full 2017 Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study If you are planning to buy or lease a lift truck in the near future, you’re not alone. 2017 Lift Truck Acquisition & Usage Study Download Today!
From the August 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Reader survey: Lift trucks keep on truckin’ Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017 View More From this Issue
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software. Register Today!