MHEFI announces call for nominations for 2017 awards

MMH Staff

May 26, 2017

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces a call for nominations for three awards for 2018, the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award, the Reed-Apple Education Award and the MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award. All awards are made to an individual, corporation or organization that has contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way or to an extraordinary degree.



The Norman L. Cahners Industry Award is a lifetime achievement award honoring applicants that have demonstrated a long-time commitment to the material handling industry and actively participate within the community. The award was established in 1990 as a tribute to the memory of Norman L. Cahners, a pioneer in publishing and unit-load research.



The Reed-Apple Award is presented to nominees that have demonstrated consistent and substantial support for material handling and logistics education. Nominations are solicited from MHI member companies, the College-Industry Council for Material Handling Education, educators, association members, and the material handling/logistics user community. The Reed-Apple is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 in memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.



The MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award is a first-time award focused on applicants demonstrating contributions from short term events, programs and contributions, or extended influence and/or contributions in more narrowly focused industry activities.



The deadline to submit a nomination or application is December 31, 2017. Application and supporting materials should be sent to Donna Varner, MHEFI, 8720 Red Oak Blvd., Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28217. Find an application for each award at http://www.mhi.org/mhefi/awards.



The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc.

MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit http://www.mhefi.net.