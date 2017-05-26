MHEFI announces call for nominations for 2017 awards

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces a call for nominations for three awards for 2018, the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award, the Reed-Apple Education Award and the MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award.

Warehouse in the News

Motors, gears and drives MRO
MRO Technician Spotlight: Derek Ingram, Carolina Handling
MHEFI announces call for nominations for 2017 awards
Material Handling Education Foundation establishes Willard P. Heddles Memorial Scholarship Fund
CBRE data shows changing trends for logistics and industrial real estate in the Americas
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
All Resources
By ·

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc. (MHEFI) announces a call for nominations for three awards for 2018, the Norman L. Cahners Industry Award, the Reed-Apple Education Award and the MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award. All awards are made to an individual, corporation or organization that has contributed to the industry in an extraordinary way or to an extraordinary degree.

The Norman L. Cahners Industry Award is a lifetime achievement award honoring applicants that have demonstrated a long-time commitment to the material handling industry and actively participate within the community. The award was established in 1990 as a tribute to the memory of Norman L. Cahners, a pioneer in publishing and unit-load research.

The Reed-Apple Award is presented to nominees that have demonstrated consistent and substantial support for material handling and logistics education. Nominations are solicited from MHI member companies, the College-Industry Council for Material Handling Education, educators, association members, and the material handling/logistics user community. The Reed-Apple is a lifetime achievement award that was established in 1981 in memory of Drs. Ruddell Reed, Jr. and James M. Apple, renowned material handling educators and innovators.

The MHEFI Exceptional Contribution Award is a first-time award focused on applicants demonstrating contributions from short term events, programs and contributions, or extended influence and/or contributions in more narrowly focused industry activities.

The deadline to submit a nomination or application is December 31, 2017. Application and supporting materials should be sent to Donna Varner, MHEFI, 8720 Red Oak Blvd., Suite 201, Charlotte, NC 28217. Find an application for each award at http://www.mhi.org/mhefi/awards.

The Material Handling Education Foundation, Inc.
MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions. For more information, visit http://www.mhefi.net.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Education · Material Handling Education Foundation · MHI · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evaluating Goods-to-Person Technologies
This white paper overviews the various, self-contained, goods-to-person AS/RS systems available for handling the totes, cases and eaches most frequently faced by e-commerce order fulfillment operations, and the typical applications for each.
Download Today!
From the May 2017 MMH Issue
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in that category.
Top 20 Worldwide Materials Handling Systems Suppliers 2017
ERP Suppliers’ Changing Role
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
2016 Warehouse/DC Operations Webcast: Confronting omni-channel complexity
During this webcast we’ll examine the current activities, trends, and best practices in warehouse and DC operations management and how companies plan to address complex issues associate with omni-channel fulfillment.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...

U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...
2017 Productivity Achievement Awards
Modern’s annual Productivity Achievement Awards honor companies that have made exceptional...