MHEFI announces new Board of Directors members for 2018

MMH Staff

October 20, 2017

The Material Handling Education Foundation (MHEFI) is pleased to announce the appointment of four new members to the Board of Directors. Beginning Jan. 1, 2018, Sal Fateen of Seizmic, Brian Neuwirth of UNEX Manufacturing, Michael Mikitka of WERC, and Tom Rogers of Western Pacific Storage will join the MHEFI Board and begin their terms.



Sal Fateen, elected as President of the Board, is CEO of Seizmic, Inc., a company focused on providing complete solutions to companies planning, implementing and maintaining material handling systems. Seizmic proudly evolves from the core belief system of its founder, which is to conduct business in order to bring safety and efficiency to the material handling industry



Brian Neuwirth, elected as Vice President of the Board, is the President of UNEX Manufacturing, a family owned business and the trusted industry leader in providing innovative order picking solutions that maximize space usage, increase pick rates and improve ergonomics at the point of pick. All products have one goal in mind: to help customers keep processes and profits flowing.



Michael Mikitka is the Executive Director of WERC, a professional organization focused on logistics management and its role in the supply chain. He leads the WERC team to ensure it provides its members with education, research and services to develop them professionally and to improve the performance of logistics within their organizations.



Tom Rogers is the President of Western Pacific Storage and works to utilize lean principles to keep the team focused on the big picture to help amaze customers. For over thirty years, Western Pacific Storage has established itself as a premier supplier and manufacturer of industrial shelving and work platforms (mezzanines) to some of the world’s largest corporations.



MHEFI is an independent, non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to encouraging and supporting material handling education. Established in 1976, the Foundation has provided funds, though private and corporate donations, to graduate and undergraduate students, as well as to academicians and their institutions.