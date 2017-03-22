ProMat 2017: MHI announces 2017 Young Professionals Network Awards finalists

The winners will be recognized during the MHI Industry Night at ProMat 2017 on April 5.

By ·

MHI has announced the 2017 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Award finalists.

The Mentor Award is awarded to an MHI member who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees and supports their professional development and possesses a commitment to the company and its people.

Mentor Award:
Tony Barr, President
BEUMER Corporation

Tracy Niehaus, Marketing Manager
Intelligrated

Pete Saladis, Assembly Operations Manager
The Raymond Corporation

Brandon Taylor, Chief Hardware Designer
CubiScan

The Outstanding Young Professional is awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 who has displayed professional accomplishments and affiliations, effective leadership skills and contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry.

Outstanding Young Professional Award:
Mitch Hayes, Vice President, Sales & Consulting
Swisslog Logistics, Inc.

Justin Norman, Product Support Engineer
CubiScan

Michael Roe, Account Executive
DMW&H

Tyler Schmakel, Director of Production
Rasco Industries, Inc.

Justin Sturek, Toyota Production System Supervisor
The Raymond Corporation

Joel Thomas, Industry Manager - Intralogistics
Lenze Americas

Chris Youngs, Account Executive
DMW&H

About the YPN
The MHI Young Professionals Network’s mission is to provide resources and programming to a diverse group of professionals looking to advance their careers in material handling, logistics and supply chain industries. The goal of YPN is to increase industry retention, education and networking as well as to offer career support. You do not have to be an MHI member to participate. Learn more at MHI.org/YPN.

