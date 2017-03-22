ProMat 2017: MHI announces 2017 Young Professionals Network Awards finalists

MMH Staff

March 22, 2017

MHI has announced the 2017 Young Professionals Network (YPN) Award finalists.



The Mentor Award is awarded to an MHI member who offers professional guidance, is a positive and inspiring role model, instills and nurtures talent, advocates for employees and supports their professional development and possesses a commitment to the company and its people.



Mentor Award:

Tony Barr, President

BEUMER Corporation



Tracy Niehaus, Marketing Manager

Intelligrated



Pete Saladis, Assembly Operations Manager

The Raymond Corporation



Brandon Taylor, Chief Hardware Designer

CubiScan



The Outstanding Young Professional is awarded to an MHI member under the age of 40 who has displayed professional accomplishments and affiliations, effective leadership skills and contributions to their company and innovation at work or in the industry.



Outstanding Young Professional Award:

Mitch Hayes, Vice President, Sales & Consulting

Swisslog Logistics, Inc.



Justin Norman, Product Support Engineer

CubiScan



Michael Roe, Account Executive

DMW&H



Tyler Schmakel, Director of Production

Rasco Industries, Inc.



Justin Sturek, Toyota Production System Supervisor

The Raymond Corporation



Joel Thomas, Industry Manager - Intralogistics

Lenze Americas



Chris Youngs, Account Executive

DMW&H



The winners will be recognized during the MHI Industry Night at ProMat 2017 on April 5.



About the YPN

The MHI Young Professionals Network’s mission is to provide resources and programming to a diverse group of professionals looking to advance their careers in material handling, logistics and supply chain industries. The goal of YPN is to increase industry retention, education and networking as well as to offer career support. You do not have to be an MHI member to participate. Learn more at MHI.org/YPN.