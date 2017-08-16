MHI announces new leadership appointments for 2018

MMH Staff

August 16, 2017

MHI has announced two newly elected Roundtable Advisory Committee members who will begin their terms January 1, 2018. Chris Becker, President of G.W. Becker, and Eddie Murphy, Owner/President of SpaceGuard Products, will both serve four-year terms.



Additional members of the 2018 MHI Roundtable Advisory Committee include:

• Kevin Ambrose, CEO, Wynright/Daifuku

• Steve Diebold, President, WireCrafters, LLC.

• Bill Ferrell, CICMHE Liaison, Clemson University

• Sal Fateen, CEO, Seizmic, Inc.

• Rick Fox, President, Fox IV Technologies

• Don Frazier, Emeritus, Frazier Industrial Company

• John Hill, Emeritus, Director, St. Onge Company

• Bryan Jensen, Vice President, St. Onge Company

• Jeff LeClair, VP – Manufacturing and Supply Chain, Basin Holdings

• Brian McNamara, President & CEO, Southworth International Group, Inc.

• Brad Moore, VP of Sales, viastore SYSTEMS Inc.

• Dan Quinn, Emeritus, HAMACO Industries

• Brian Reh, President & CEO, Gorbel Inc.

• Shana Relle, YPN Liaison, Marketing & Operations, Intralox, LLC

• Pat Sedlak, Principal, Sedlak Management Consultants

• Clark Skeen, President, CubiScan

• Jim Vandegrift, President, R&M Materials Handling, Inc.



2018 MHI Officers

MHI also announced that Kevin O’Neill, President of Steele Solutions, has been elected to become the MHI Vice President. Gregg Goodner, Board Member, Hytrol Conveyor Company, will be the MHI Chairman and Brett Wood, President & CEO, Toyota Material Handling, North America, the MHI President. Each of these roles will be a two-year term.



Additional members of the 2018 MHI Board of Governors include:

Jay Anderson, President

Steel King Industries



Steve Buccella, Vice President Corporate Sales and Business Development

Dematic Corporation



Bryan Carey, President

Starrco Co.



Brian Cohen, Chief Executive

Hanel Storage Systems



David R. Lippert, President

Hamilton Caster and Mfg. Co.



John Paxton, Vice President and General Manager

Demag Cranes & Components



George Prest, CEO

MHI



E. Larry Strayhorn, President

WEPCO



Colin Wilson, President & CEO

Hyster-Yale Group



Dave Young, President

EGA Products



General Counsel

Arthur H. Stroyd, Jr., Partner

Del Sole Cavanaugh Stroyd