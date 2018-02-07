MHI names Doug Reed executive vice president of strategic development
Reed brings over 25 years of experience in education, professional development, information technology and marketing to MHI.
MHI recently announced that Doug Reed has been named Executive Vice President of Strategic Development. Reed brings over 25 years of experience in education, professional development, information technology and marketing to MHI. His most recent role was Chief Marketing Officer and Vice President, Training and Development at the National Association of Convenience Stores (NACS). He is also a Past President of the American Marketing Association DC Chapter and Past President of the International Society for Performance Improvement Potomac Chapter.
“Doug will leverage his extensive experience and skill set to drive deeper engagement with MHI members and widen our reach to the overall manufacturing and supply chain industry,” said George W. Prest, MHI’s Chief Executive Officer. “His experience will be a tremendous asset to MHI as we advance our efforts to meet the demands of MHI’s growing business model.”
“I’m honored to be joining MHI at this pivotal time of rapid growth and development,” added Reed. “I look forward to working closely with MHI staff and our members to add value and further our mission.”
