MIT’s global supply chain MBA

Bob Trebilcock

March 16, 2017

When I was in college, way back in the day, we all looked forward to a semester abroad. It was a chance to experience the world and broaden your horizons as part of your education. With that as backdrop, I was intrigued to read about a new supply chain masters degree program being rolled out by the MIT Global SCALE Network next fall.

Known as the 3C Master’s Program – the 3C refers to three continents – the program will begin with a fall term in Zaragoza, Spain, where students will study supply chain systems and methods. That will be followed by a January term on the MIT campus in Cambridge, Massachusetts and will end with a spring term in Ningbo, China, where students study supply chain specialization. Students will also complete a capstone research project as part of the program.

One of the objectives of the degree was to provide a one-year graduate program for Chinese students, who would otherwise be required to participate in two-year programs offered in China, according to Yossi Sheffi, the director of the MIT Global SCALE Network. “In terms of the courses taught and the content, the degree is identical to our other programs,” Sheffi said. “You still have to learn to optimize inventory, do forecasts and do network design. But, the degree comes from our center in Zaragoza, so we could offer a one-year program.”

Beyond that, however, Yossi noted that supply chains today are more global than ever. For the student who wants to work somewhere other than their country of origin or collaborate with partners around the globe, the program has some unique advantages. The curriculum will include one course in cultural immersion in each center. Students will work with a professor in China and a professor in Spain on their thesis, getting the experience of different cultures. “I think American, European and South American students will like it because it gives them a chance to study in China without a two-year commitment for a degree,” Sheffi said.

You can read more about the program and view a video here.