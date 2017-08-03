Mobile racks keep air and product moving

Rack solution helps food distributor increase storage capacity and decrease operating costs.

Warehouse in the News

Mobile racks keep air and product moving
Non-manufacturing growth is steady in July, even with some declines, says ISM
Calculating the True Cost of Productivity
Plug Power announces expanded collaboration with Walmart
Australian team wins Grand Championship at 2017 Amazon Robotics Challenge
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Calculating the True Cost of Productivity
Labor is frequently the dominant cost of a facility, no matter where it is located within the U.S.
All Resources
By ·

Distributor Ceres Fruit Growers is always seeking to balance maximized storage capacity with temperature and humidity control in its perishable cold storage environments. Having recognized that optimized circulation helps maintain product shelf life, save energy and reduce operating costs, the company installed a mobile racking solution (Storax). As a result, it increased storage capacity while maintaining full product accessibility and improving air circulation.

“For more than 20 years, we have been utilizing the mobile racks in our produce distribution facilities, which has allowed us to increase our practical storage capacity by 75% to 80% and decrease our energy costs due to improved air circulation,” says Deon Schickerling, electrical and refrigeration manager at Ceres Fruit Growers. “We have numerous aisles moving simultaneously, which provides not only full accessibility to each pallet location, but the speed we need in our high-turn environment.”

Energy costs are a major contributor to cold storage facilities’ overall operating expenditures, and by eliminating and replacing static access aisles with moveable aisles, the facility has increased storage capacity within the same building footprint. The level of efficiency and productivity also increases with unobstructed access to every product storage location while decreasing the number of forklift touches.

About the Author

Josh Bond, Senior Editor
Josh Bond is Senior Editor for Modern, and was formerly Modern’s lift truck columnist and associate editor. He has a degree in Journalism from Keene State College and has studied business management at Franklin Pierce University.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Mobile · Rack · Storage · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Calculating the True Cost of Productivity
Labor is frequently the dominant cost of a facility, no matter where it is located within the U.S.
Download Today!
From the July 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Shuttle and case dispensing technologies help Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits keep up with demand in one of the most competitive markets in the country.
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last
Automation: What’s at the heart of your system?
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last
On Long Island, the country’s premier distributor of wine and spirits turned to shuttle and case...
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...

Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...
Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...