Modern Materials Handling 2018 Casebook Collection

Modern Materials Handling Magazine's Editors have put together a collection of case studies from around the industry to highlight new innovations in the warehouse and how they have improved productivity within their respective companies.

The State of the DC Voice Market
Anyone can use Google to find equipment providers, but Modern Materials Handling’s annual Casebook Directory stands apart, offering you a collection of dozens of application reports that serve as tangible, concrete examples of how end users have actually put equipment to work to increase productivity in their facility.

Once again, the editorial team at Modern proudly offers you our Casebook—a reference guide designed to inspire innovation and investment inside the four walls of your facility. This year’s Casebook is not only jam-packed with case studies but also includes the most comprehensive directories available of materials handling equipment manufacturers and related information management technology suppliers.

Whether you are taking on additional SKUs, managing omni-channel and multi-channel distribution, dealing with new dimensional weight pricing, integrating new software and adding equipment, need a new door at your dock, or looking for bonus functionality from your lift trucks, there’s something in this issue for you.

This year, Modern takes a look inside 36 facilities and provides you with a look at how your peers are solving problems in the areas of Automation, Information Management, Lift Trucks, Packaging, Storage and Warehouse Environment.

2018 Modern Materials Handling Casebook Entries

Automation

Information Management

Lift Trucks

Packaging

Storage

Warehouse Environment

 

 

