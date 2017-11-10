Modern Materials Handling 2018 Casebook Collection
Modern Materials Handling Magazine's Editors have put together a collection of case studies from around the industry to highlight new innovations in the warehouse and how they have improved productivity within their respective companies.
Anyone can use Google to find equipment providers, but Modern Materials Handling’s annual Casebook Directory stands apart, offering you a collection of dozens of application reports that serve as tangible, concrete examples of how end users have actually put equipment to work to increase productivity in their facility.
Once again, the editorial team at Modern proudly offers you our Casebook—a reference guide designed to inspire innovation and investment inside the four walls of your facility. This year’s Casebook is not only jam-packed with case studies but also includes the most comprehensive directories available of materials handling equipment manufacturers and related information management technology suppliers.
Whether you are taking on additional SKUs, managing omni-channel and multi-channel distribution, dealing with new dimensional weight pricing, integrating new software and adding equipment, need a new door at your dock, or looking for bonus functionality from your lift trucks, there’s something in this issue for you.
This year, Modern takes a look inside 36 facilities and provides you with a look at how your peers are solving problems in the areas of Automation, Information Management, Lift Trucks, Packaging, Storage and Warehouse Environment.
2018 Modern Materials Handling Casebook Entries
Automation
- Goods-to-person fulfillment system increases Shimano’s productivity (Dematic)
- AGVs support pickers in hanging garment application (SSI Schaefer Systems)
- Baker Distributing installs mezzanines and VRCs to better serve its customers (Wildeck)
- Private label food provider’s AGV maximizes productivity (JBT Corporation)
- Automation decreases liquor control commission’s shipping time (Hytrol)
- Sherman’s chooses VRC to fully access its renovated warehouse (PFlow Industries)
- ADAR shortens lead times with telescopic belt conveyors (Caljan Rite-Hite)
- Capitol Husting upgrades to 24-volt DC conveyor (Hilmot, Modo8)
- Semi-automatic crane system enhances LTH Logistics’ safety, sustainability (Konecranes)
- Modular conveyor platform boosts productivity by 150% (Interroll)
Information Management
- Voice-directed system accommodates rapid growth (Lucas Systems)
- Binzagr implements WMS(HighJump)
- WES/WCS improves Neesvig’s order fulfillment productivity (The Numina Group)
- WMS supports extreme flexibility in multi-client warehouse (Ehrhardt + Partner (E+P))
Lift Trucks
- Homans Associates uses upright shelving systems, picks from both sides of lift trucks (Yale Materials Handling)
- Kice Industries’ new lift truck supports intermittent paint booth application (UTILEV)
- Liquor distributor pours on the ergonomics (The Raymond Corporation)
- Empire Merchants North exchanges propane for electric lift trucks (EnerSys)
Packaging
- Automated palletizing system increases operational efficiency for Bee Sweet Citrus (Intelligrated)
- Molded wood pallets optimize space and shipping costs (Litco International)
- State-of-the-art stretchwrap machines help DB Schenker (Muller LCS)
- Quadax installs semi-automatic orbital wrapping machine (TAB Wrapper)
Storage
- HCL Logistics implements vertical lift modules (Kardex Remstar)
- Ziegler CAT increases its parts space by 7,000 square feet (Cubic Designs)
- Goods-to-person automation solution for HVAC distributor (AS/R Systems)
- E-commerce retailer uses unique warehouse system to double its facility capacity (Bastian Solutions)
- Latina Boulevard Foods optimizes dry and frozen storage (RIDG-U-RAK)
- Earnhardt Lexus improves storage capacity with VLM (Modula)
- Ceres Fruit Growers uses mobile racking solution to decrease operating costs (Flexspace)
- Free Service Tire Company expands storage with structure (ClearSpan)
- Vertical carousel enables 100% inventory accuracy (Hänel)
Warehouse Environment
- Catania Oils upgrades vacant food warehouse with HVLS fans (Entrematic)
- Colorcon uses a compactor enclosure to control slip hazards (Zoneworks Rite-Hite)
- Steel barrier upgrades the Oscar Winski Company’s loading dock safety system (US Netting)
- Henrich Logistics replaces its mechanical levelers with air-powered levelers (McGuire)
- Brewery uses 30-second, curtain-side vehicle system (Kinedyne Corporation)
