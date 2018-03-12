Modex 2018: International Visitors Center greets, assists more than 3,000 attendees

Sara Pearson Specter

With the continual expansion of the global economy—and the supply chain reach required to support it— Modex 2018 expects more than 3,000 attendees from 110 countries. It’s a bigger turnout than ever before, said Tom Carbott, senior VP of exhibitions at show sponsor MHI.

“As the supply chain and materials handling industry’s global footprint continues to expand, so does international interest and attendance at Modex,” Carbott explained. “Further, Modex has more than 215 international exhibitors, most notably with an increase in exhibits from China and throughout Europe. With the increase in exhibitors from outside North America comes an increase in attendees from all over the world.”

The largest groups of registered attendees represent Canada, China, Brazil, Italy, Japan, Germany, the United Kingdom, France, Turkey, and the Netherlands, Carbott added. “Attendees will definitely hear a variety of languages spoken on the show floor.”

Regardless of their nationality, all foreign visitors will find a variety of complimentary amenities in the MHI-sponsored International Visitors Center, just steps from the show entrance. The center offers translators to help answer questions in several languages—French, Korean, Japanese, Mandarin Chinese, Portuguese, Russian and Spanish—plus private meeting rooms, Wi-Fi Internet access, cell phone charging stations, a lounge area and refreshments.

Additionally, Modex’s International Visitors Center will bring back the ability for foreign attendees to connect with others from their country with a touchscreen monitor search. The service allows international attendees to identify others based on their home country, and send a private, one-way message to suggest a meeting.

“It’s been extremely popular, and our language ambassadors introduce the service to every attendee who stops in the center,” Carbott added. “We debuted it at ProMat 2015 because we heard from several international attendees who didn’t realize there were others from their country at the show until after they returned home. It’s another way to help people build their network and connect here at the show.”

For making business connections, MHI’s database-driven International Matchmaker Program also returns to help international attendees identify exhibitor companies with solutions they seek by matching product, country and type of business information with registration details.

Modex 2018 is scheduled to be held April 9-12 at the Georgia World Congress Center in Atlanta. The tradeshow will showcase the latest manufacturing, distribution and supply chain solutions in the materials handling and logistics industry. Modern’s complete coverage of the show.