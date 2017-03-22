Modex Named to 2016 TSNN Top 250 Trade Show List

Modex Named to 2016 TSNN Top 250 Trade Show List
Modex was named to Trade Show News Network’s (TSNN) Top 260 Trade Show list for 2016. The list is cultivated from show management and data supplied to TSNN and represents the top 250 trade shows from last year in the US, ranked by net square footage.

Modex 2018 will be held April 9-12 in Atlanta at the Georgia World Congress Center.

Modex is the one-of-a-kind manufacturing and supply chain industry event where solution providers and powerful buyers come to meet, network, and get deals done face-to-face. These buyers come from over 110 countries around the world looking for ways to increase the speed, efficiency and performance of their supply chains. They want what you have: solutions.

Only Modex gives 800 of the top material handling, logistics and supply chain providers the opportunity to showcase their solutions for these key decision-makers on the show floor at the Georgia World Congress Center.

For more information on exhibiting or attending Modex, visit MODEXShow.com.

