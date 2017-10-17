Modular conveyor platform boosts productivity by 150%

24-volt technology delivers high-performance operation for global logistics hub.

Founded in 1921, DAMA SpA owns Paul & Shark, a luxury sportswear brand sold around the world through a network of more than 250 single-brand flagship stores. All DAMA production passes through its central warehouse in Italy.

The 290,000-square-foot warehouse has multiple levels and is sub-divided into areas for different materials handling tasks, including the areas for folded and hanged items with lines that allow automated handling and storage.

Working with a system integrator, the company designed and implemented a made-to-measure system to optimize the workflow and increase efficiency. The main element of the platform is 330 feet of modular conveyor and related controls capable of handling the sizable quantity of packages entering and leaving the DC.

“We needed to implement an automated system for sorting, closing and labeling packages, with the aim of drastically reducing delivery times, boosting productivity and shipping with greater reliability,” says Andrea Di Cesare, head of logistics and operations. “The new system surpassed my expectations in terms of functionality, quietness and energy consumption.”

The complete system includes integrated software, automatic weighing, bar code reading, volume measuring and labeling. The modular conveyor platform is controlled by a new network interface card for PROFINET, EtherNet/IP and EtherCAT, which integrates sensors and roller drives directly into the field bus level.

Interroll
(910) 799-1100

