MonarchFx, a division Of Tompkins International, partners with NFI

MMH Staff

January 8, 2018

MonarchFx, a Tompkins International company, has partnered with leading supply chain solutions provider NFI to select the first Rapid Deployment MonarchFx Center (RDMC), located in Chino, Calif.

The RDMC is embedded within the NFI distribution center campus, having the capacity to provide 19 million consumers with same-day delivery, 22 million with one-day delivery, and 51 million with two-day delivery.

Executives from MonarchFx and NFI came together recently to sign the agreement to begin implementation of the RDMC. The Chino location is the first of five locations around the United States, slated to open within the next six months.

The Chino RDMC will include Tompkins Robotics, the SensorThink IoT platform, the Softeon technology platform, and the Tompkins Warehouse Execution System, all working together in a seamless manner. Along with the NFI team, this solution provides a uni-channel distributed logistics capability.

MonarchFx was created to give brands and retailers a credible fulfillment solution with low capital investment as an alternative to other 3PL solutions.

“I am excited to announce our partnership with NFI and to announce our first location in Chino,” said Jim Tompkins, CEO, MonarchFx. “This state-of-the-art fulfillment center will allow us to provide huge benefits to our clients and their customers.”

“MonarchFx’s decision to partner with NFI is a validation of the world-class supply chain solutions we provide,” said Ike Brown, vice chairman and president, NFI. “Our combined expertise and vision will deliver new levels of innovation that will help our clients leverage their supply chains to enhance the customer experience.”

About MonarchFx

MonarchFx is the coming together of world class supply chain and logistics companies with world class sellers of products to form a reinvented logistics ecosystem that is new, smart, and innovative. MonarchFx offers a local automated fulfillment network and local/regional final delivery services at a competitive price, providing great customer service. The vision of MonarchFx is to be the preferred direct-to-consumer logistics provider, operating with the lowest cost, while delivering the highest levels of customer service, and providing superior value for MonarchFx sellers. The mission of MonarchFx is to create, build, and manage a substantial logistics ecosystem that establishes MonarchFx partners to become the preferred unichannel logistics solution in the United States. For more information about MonarchFx, visit: http://www.monarchfxgo.com.

About NFI

NFI is a fully integrated North American supply chain solutions provider headquartered in Cherry Hill, N.J. Privately held by the Brown family since its inception in 1932, NFI generates nearly $2 billion in annual revenue and employs nearly 10,000 associates. NFI owns facilities globally and operates 41.5 million square feet of warehouse and distribution space. Its dedicated and drayage fleet consists of more than 4,000 tractors and 8,300 trailers, operated by more than 2,600 company drivers and 1,600 owner operators. Its business lines include dedicated transportation, warehousing, intermodal, brokerage, transportation management, global logistics, drayage, and commercial real estate services. For more information about NFI, visit http://www.nfiindustries.com.