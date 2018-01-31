Montech Conveyors Corp. opens in United States

Montech AG invests in U.S. market with North Carolina location.

Montech Conveyors Corp., a wholly owned subsidiary of Swiss conveying specialist Montech AG, has recently opened its office and assembly facility in Huntersville, N.C.

The new location allows Montech to more easily and efficiently serve its U.S. customers. The Huntersville facility will carry TB30 and TB40 conveyors and the Quick-Set profile system. The products will be assembled in Huntersville and shipped to customers throughout the U.S. Customer-specific solutions, transfer systems and automation components continue to be available to U.S. customers directly from Switzerland.

“Our customers in the U.S. will now benefit from shorter delivery times and lower shipping costs, as well as the convenience of a local contact,” explains Daniel Pauli, CEO of Montech AG.

About Montech AG
Montech AG markets basic modular components for the automation of demanding transport, assembly and production processes. The product range includes conventional conveyors, transport systems and the Quick-Set profile system. As a specialist in standard and customized transport and conveyor systems, Montech offers a combination of customer-specific solutions with a high degree of standardization. Founded in 1964, the company is based in Switzerland.

Article Topics

