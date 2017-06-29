MSSC CEO awarded for game-changing in manufacturing and foreign policy

MMH Staff

June 29, 2017

The Manufacturing Leadership Council has awarded its Lifetime Achievement Award to Leo Reddy at its Gala Awards Dinner in Huntington Beach, Calif.

In introducing Reddy, the Council commented, “Throughout his long and distinguished career, Leo Reddy has been an inspiring and continuous source of leadership, founding and growing institutions that continue to benefit the manufacturing industry while also serving his country with distinction.”

As the chair and CEO of the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council (MSSC), Reddy has built the leading industry certification body for front-line production work. With a

national network of training and testing centers in more than 1,000 communities in 49 states, MSSC is positioned to:

● On a monthly basis, provide thousands of well-prepared candidates to enter into President Trump’s apprenticeship and pre-apprenticeship program

● Assure employers of success in funding apprenticeships

● Motivate high schoolers to start career pathways in manufacturing

● Take a major bite out of the manufacturing skills gap

As a top diplomat in the Cold War, Reddy headed the NATO Desk at the State Department and served in the U.S. Mission to NATO in Brussels under Ambassador Don

Rumsfeld. He played a key role in three major negotiations that helped wind down the Cold War:

● Chief architect of the Western position for the Helsinki Human Rights Accords

● Senior Advisor on the U.S. Delegation to the NATO-Warsaw Pact Conventional Force Reductions talks

● A lead negotiator of the Reagan-Gorbachev Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty

● Chair of the successful State Department INF Treaty Ratification Task Force in 1998