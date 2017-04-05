Muratec and Mazak collaborate to develop new smart automation

Murata Machinery USA (Booth S630) has teamed up with Mazak to develop the new MAZATEC SMS (smart manufacturing system).

Murata Machinery USA (Booth S630) has teamed up with Mazak to develop the new MAZATEC SMS (smart manufacturing system). This solution provides unmanned, lights-out manufacturing and high output, as well as Industrial Internet of Things (IIoT) connectivity.

The MAZATEC SMS combines Mazak’s machining, automation and smart technologies with Muratec’s automated, high-density storage and retrieval system (AS/RS). It pairs multiple Mazak Horizontal Machining Centers and/or multitasking machines with a Muratec vertically integrated, space-saving stocker-type system.

“With the combined technologies of Mazak and Muratec,” said Brian Papke, Mazak’s chairman, “the MAZATEC SMS advanced manufacturing system will significantly increase the competitiveness of the manufacturers in today’s IIoT environment.”

For its part of the collaboration, Muratec contributes AS/RS durability and reliability. The company, which has a long history of producing factoring automation systems, provides materials handling systems to manufacturing facilities worldwide.

