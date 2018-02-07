NAM announces 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour

President and CEO Jay Timmons to meet leading manufacturers, elected officials, parents and students while visiting manufacturing facilities across nation.

The National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) will kick off its 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour on Monday, February 12, traveling to eight states and visiting numerous manufacturing facilities and schools along the way.

According to NAM’s latest Manufacturers’ Outlook Survey, tax reform and regulatory relief have contributed to 95% of respondents who expressed a positive outlook for their companies’ futures.

From February 12 to 22, NAM president and CEO Jay Timmons will join local manufacturers, employees, students, media, community leaders and elected officials to discuss the rewarding opportunities in manufacturing across the country and the urgent need to build the modern manufacturing workforce.

“Across America, the nature of work is changing, and the types of jobs we’re creating are shifting,” Timmons said. “Innovation is transforming the way manufacturers operate, and there is an urgent need for talented and skilled men and women on our shop floors and in our facilities working as coders, technicians, craftspeople, designers, marketers and so much more. Our focus on this tour is telling the story of modern manufacturing and the incredible opportunities we have for well-paying, rewarding careers—whether it’s a first career or a new career.”

For the past four years, the annual NAM State of Manufacturing Tour has focused the nation’s attention on the industry that is the backbone of the American economy, highlighting the more than 12 million men and women who building the future. The tour has traveled the country, bringing policy discussions and conversations about the future of work to shop floors, schools, economic clubs, television studios, the White House and more. This year’s tour will spotlight the industry’s rapid transformation, while also focusing on manufacturing’s well-paying careers, the industry’s diverse workforce and the real-world solutions for manufacturing’s continued growth.

Tour events will take place in Michigan, Kentucky, Indiana, Alabama, New York, Kansas, California and Missouri. To learn more about the 2018 State of Manufacturing Tour, click here.

