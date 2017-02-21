NAM’s Timmons to visit Columbus during State of Manufacturing Tour
Tour stop highlights manufacturing in Ohio, which supports more than 688,000 manufacturing jobs.
National Association of Manufacturers (NAM) president and CEO Jay Timmons will visit Columbus, Ohio, on Monday, February 27, during the 2017 State of Manufacturing Tour.
Timmons will tour the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center, Anheuser-Busch and Worthington Industries.
According to NAM, manufacturing contributes an estimated $2.17 trillion to the U.S. economy and supports 688,200 jobs in Ohio alone. The tour is intended to showcase modern manufacturing and lay out solutions that will create more jobs, seize global leadership and expand the circle of opportunity. The NAM will also call on the Trump administration and the new Congress to take action on policies that will stimulate manufacturing by reforming our tax and regulatory systems and investing in our nation’s infrastructure.
2017 State of Manufacturing Tour
Monday, February 27
7:30 a.m. – 8:45 a.m. (EST)
Honda of America Manufacturing
25000 Honda Parkway
Marysville, OH 43040
10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.
Anheuser-Busch
700 Schrock Road
Columbus, OH 43229
12:30 p.m. – 2:15 p.m.
Worthington Industries
1675 Westbelt Drive
Columbus, OH 43228
Timmons will tour the Honda Performance Manufacturing Center, which produces the next-generation Acura NSX, followed by Anheuser-Busch’s 1.3-million-square-foot shop floor. Timmons will also tour Worthington Industries, which has been producing custom-processed steel since 1955.
As part of the 2017 State of Manufacturing Tour, Timmons will also visit with local manufacturers, employees, students, community and business leaders and elected officials across Texas, New York, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin to discuss the real-world solutions needed to allow the U.S. economy and manufacturers to thrive.
