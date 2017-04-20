New Blockchain Research Firm Publishes Debut eBook: Blockchain Meets Supply Chain

MMH Staff

Chain Business Insights, an independent research firm focused on the application of blockchain for supply chain management and trade finance, has announced the launch of its membership services. It has also published its debut eBook titled Blockchain Meets Supply Chain: Rewiring Business Operations for the Digital Age.

“Proof of concepts are already underway to apply blockchain to supply chain management,” says Ken Cottrill, co-founder and research principal at Chain Business Insights. “IBM, Walmart and Maersk are among the organizations leading the way.”

“The financial services industry is well positioned to leverage blockchain – including for trade finance. Chain Business Insights believes there is huge potential to learn from these FSI experiences to solve similar problems in supply chain management, reshape global supply chains and enhance competitiveness of enterprises worldwide,” says Peter Harris, co-founder and research principal at Chain Business Insights.

Chain Business Insights enables supply chain professionals to keep abreast of these and other proof of concepts as they advance into pilot programs and eventually into production. The company provides in-depth analysis on where blockchain, supply chain and trade finance converge to improve business operations.

Blockchain Meets Supply Chain: Rewiring Business Operations for the Digital Age is a primer for those who want to learn about blockchain basics and potential applications in supply chain management. The eBook explains how blockchain can be used to improve efficiency and reduce fraud, support ethical and sustainable supply chains, facilitate trade transactions and comply with regulations. The eBook also discusses blockchain implementation challenges and strategy.

In addition, professionals in supply chain, trade finance or enterprise IT and blockchain technology can participate in Chain Business Insights’ survey Opportunities: Blockchain in Supply Chain. All participants will receive a summary of key results. The survey can be found here: http://www.chainbusinessinsights.com/blockchain-opportunities-in-supply-chain-survey.html.

