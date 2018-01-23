NextGen Supply Chain: How do you know a NextGen development when you see one?

An evolution in mobile navigation is underway.

in the News

The State of the DC Voice Market
NextGen Supply Chain: How do you know a NextGen development when you see one?
Fulfillment Processes That Deliver Accuracy
PFS: Small steps and a sense of fearlessness
System Report: Automation from receiving to shipping
More News
By ·

Sometimes, the NextGen Supply Chain looks much like the current one. And that’s what makes certain advances easy to underestimate or even overlook altogether. Consider what’s going on in automatic guided vehicles (AGVs) and mobile robots markets.

While some vehicles don’t look anything alike, that’s not the case for others. AutoGuide’s new Max N10 mobile robot and its established AGV are examples of the latter. Both are tuggers. Both have the same large, rugged industrial design. Tugging 10,000 lbs. is not beyond either.
And when Modern Materials Handling did a story in December on AGVs and mobile robots, the publication got it wrong when it said AutoGuide does not offer mobile robots. The company most certainly does. And, when it comes to getting from point A to point B, AutoGuide’s mobile robot is very different than its AGV predecessor. While their AGV follows a magnetic tape guide path, their new mobile robot uses natural feature navigation, and is designed as a smart modular platform with a range of attachments. Clearly making it part of the emerging navigation technologies coming to market.

As AutoGuide’s president and CEO Rob Sullivan explains, their new mobile robot platform maps a facility using laser-based LiDAR (Light Detection and Ranging) to identify fixed objects, everything from walls and columns to equipment. The resulting two-dimensional map of the facility is uploaded to a centralized traffic control system which shares it with entire robotic fleet and coordinates all routing for efficiency and control. That ensures the right mobile robot is assigned for each task and gets there unimpeded.

“As this next generation of mobile robots are introduced into factories and warehouses, it is important that the people working alongside of them can anticipate the robot’s behavior,” says Sullivan. “Allowing the robot to use defined and easily changeable virtual paths, and providing oversight through centralized traffic control is one way we accomplish this.”

AutoGuide uses proven technologies and components in its products like the LiDAR system used to map and navigate throughout facilities. Sullivan fully expects that to be augmented and fused with additional technologies under development today, allowing the robots to dynamically perform an even wider range of tasks.

New technologies do not eliminate the need for established navigation solutions such as magnetic tape. Both have their place.  But there is an evolution underway in AGVs that is all part of the NextGen Supply Chain evolution.

Gary Forger is the special projects editor for Supply Chain Management Review. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

AutoGuide Systems · Automatic Guided Vehicles · Mobile Robots · NextGen Supply Chain · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Fulfillment Processes That Deliver Accuracy
This white paper outlines the factors to consider, the beneﬁts of current automated picking technologies, and reviews some of the efﬁciency improvements and ROI these technologies can bring to an operation.
Download Today!
From the January 2018 Modern Materials Handling Issue
PFS built one of the largest and most automated AS/RS freezers in the world in Washington state. Next up is a new design for automation. Automated Storage/ Automated Retrieval System, Cold Storage.
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity
Breaking Through On Yard Visibility
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
The State of the DC Voice Market
A lot has changed in the last 10 years, especially in voice technology. This webinar will cover the state of the voice market, review two leading voice solutions and help you gain a better understanding of the options and capabilities available today.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
System Report: Rocky Brands Sees the Light
Confronting an aging materials handling system and new channels of business with new customer...
Top 20 industrial lift truck suppliers, 2017
The top lift truck suppliers list is changing with industry acquisitions causing a dramatic...

Lodge Manufacturing: Distribution Cast in Iron
In a new facility, iPhones and a new WMS allowed cookware manufacturer Lodge to double its business...
Rochester Drug Cooperative: Robots ready for work
It’s still early stages, but Rochester Drug Cooperative is proving that mobile robotic piece...
Partner Links