NextGen Supply Chain News: Dematic Launches Robotics Center of Exellence

MMH Staff

March 12, 2018

Dematic, a leading global supplier of integrated automated technology, software and services to optimize the supply chain, today announces the formation of the Robotics Center of Excellence business unit, dedicated to the development and engineering of robotic automation. The new business unit is responsible for the application and implementation of robotic solutions that make order fulfillment operations more efficient, productive and responsive to today’s on-demand omni-channel distribution environment.

The Dematic Robotics Center of Excellence provides a wide variety of automated solutions built around process improvements, robotic technology, vision and software. These solutions are applied in all functional areas of the warehouse from receiving to shipping. Typical solutions include de-layering, de-palletizing, bin replenishment, goods-to-robot piece picking, kitting, crossbelt and pouch sorter induct, palletizing and trailer loading. Solutions are designed to handle pieces, cases, totes, layers and pallets.

Crystal Parrott joins the new entity as Vice President, Robotics Center of Excellence. Parrott brings more than 28 years of robotics and automation experience to the role and will be responsible for leading all robotics initiatives, driving the robotics road map and guiding, coordinating and supporting the generation of robotic solutions. Prior to joining Dematic, Parrott was with Southwest Research Institute, responsible for the development of advanced robotics solutions.

According to Jim Stollberg, EVP Global Product & Solution Management with Dematic, “Our customers are looking for solutions that address the order fulfillment challenges created by evolving consumer trends. Robotic automation is becoming that solution. As it did in the manufacturing sector decades ago, robotic applications address labor shortages, accuracy and speed of operation.” E-commerce fulfillment operations, retail store replenishment centers and wholesalers (B2C & B2B) represent a few of the typical market sectors that have a compelling business case for robotic order fulfillment automation.

“Technology advancement in vision, product handling and software are the key enablers that are making robotic technology, which is prevalent in manufacturing environments, more feasible and cost effective in a broad spectrum of distribution applications,” stated Crystal Parrott. “In addition, we can combine our past experience implementing robotic solutions for de-layering and palletizing with new capabilities to provide goods-to-robot piece picking, bin replenishment and sorter loading to deliver powerful solutions across a wide range of applications.”