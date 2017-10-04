NIMS announces new leadership, Manufacturing Day event

MMH Staff

October 4, 2017

During a Manufacturing Day event on Oct. 6, Montez L. King, the new executive director of the National Institute for Metalworking Skills (NIMS), will host a private screening of “Paradox: The Making of a King” at Manufacturing Renaissance’s “I am Manufacturing.”

The event, to be held at Austin College Career Academy in Chicago, Ill., is intended to raise awareness of advanced manufacturing career pathways that provide financial independence and lifelong learning opportunities while highlighting the soft skills and work ethic that impact success. Students of Austin College and neighboring West Side Chicago schools will attend the private screening.

“Paradox” is a featured production in The Edge Factor’s 2017 Rock MFG Day Kit, a turnkey package of media and interactive resources designed to captivate Manufacturing Day audiences. “Paradox” encapsulates the inspirational biography of King and is available for public viewing at www.rockmfg.edgefactor.com. Free registration for the Rock MFG Day Kit also provides access to related classroom activities, comprehension quizzes, and other motivational videos to engage and inspire youth. Additional I Am Manufacturing partners include Manufacturing Renaissance, Manufacturing Connect, the American German Chamber of Commerce’s ICATT Training Initiative, and Water Saver Manufacturing.

The NIMS Board of Directors’ Executive Committee confirmed Mr. King as the new executive director of the 501(c)3 nonprofit on September 27, 2017. A native of Baltimore, Md., King launched his career at Teledyne Energy Systems as a machinist apprentice, where he earned his Maryland State Journeyperson Machinist certificate. King then became training manager for Magna International, one of the world’s largest OEM automotive parts manufacturers. In 2013, Mr. King joined NIMS as director of credentialing, where he supervised a national skills validation program that has resulted in the issuance of over 120,000 industry-recognized credentials to date. King’s academic background includes a Bachelor of Science degree in Information Technology and Masters in Education degree in Adult Education.