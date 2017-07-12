North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention
One-day WERC educational and networking event to be held outside Dallas on Thursday, September 7.
A one-day WERC educational and networking event will be held at the Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, outside Dallas on Thursday, September 7.
In its 16th year, the event is intended to provide educational and networking value for attendees, especially those living in North Texas. A regional focus provides local solutions—including rack, conveyors, lift trucks, packaging, and technology—from key local and national equipment and system providers.
The show will include an exhibit hall with more than 40 industry suppliers showcasing their warehousing, technology and logistics products, more than a dozen educational breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, and snacks, gift and cash raffles, and networking opportunities. Before August 18, the event costs $20 for members and $30 for non-members, who are welcome and are typically the majority of attendees. After August 18 the rates include an additional $10.
