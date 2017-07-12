North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention

One-day WERC educational and networking event to be held outside Dallas on Thursday, September 7.

Warehouse in the News

North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention
Robotic Piece Picking Hits Tipping Point
Cold storage specialist turns to Cloud WMS
Measure irregular-shaped items
Industry leaders highlight next-generation skills at manufacturing symposium
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
All Resources
By ·

A one-day WERC educational and networking event will be held at the Grapevine Convention Center in Grapevine, Texas, outside Dallas on Thursday, September 7.

In its 16th year, the event is intended to provide educational and networking value for attendees, especially those living in North Texas. A regional focus provides local solutions—including rack, conveyors, lift trucks, packaging, and technology—from key local and national equipment and system providers.

The show will include an exhibit hall with more than 40 industry suppliers showcasing their warehousing, technology and logistics products, more than a dozen educational breakout sessions, breakfast, lunch, and snacks, gift and cash raffles, and networking opportunities. Before August 18, the event costs $20 for members and $30 for non-members, who are welcome and are typically the majority of attendees. After August 18 the rates include an additional $10.

Click here for more information and to register.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Conveyors · Education · Logistics · Technology · Warehouses · Warehousing Education and Research Council · WERC · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Making the Case: IC Pneumatic Forklifts solve your company’s most pressing pain points
Download this new "Making the Case" e-book for an in-depth look at how Toyota's line of material handling equipment has been designed and manufactured from the ground up with operator safety, comfort, productivity and efficiency in mind.
Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...