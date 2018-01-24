Orbis opens new dunnage design center in South Carolina

MMH Staff

January 24, 2018

Orbis Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has opened a 7,700 square-foot dunnage design and prototyping center in Spartanburg, S.C.

The facility enables Orbis, headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisc., to rapidly design and fabricate ORBIShield dunnage samples for regional customers. The Southeast location positions Orbis closer to automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers to collaborate on part packaging designs.

ORBIShield, Orbis’ line of custom dunnage, uses a variety of foam, sheet, specialty and fabric materials to create protective packaging for automotive parts. It can be integrated with reusable packaging, such as totes and bulk containers, to standardize parts per container, maximize pack density, improve inventory control, enhance part presentation at the assembly line and protect sensitive parts when stored and transported.

The new ORBIShield Design Center gives regional customers a closer look at the ORBIShield portfolio and design samples to consider for their supply chain systems.

“Expanding the ORBIShield facilities beyond the Midwest has been in the works for some time. We wanted to make ORBIShield samples easier to access in a timely manner while enhancing the design and customer experience,” said Aman Sangha, product manager for Orbis Corporation. “We understand automotive vehicle builds and are finding new ways to support our customers through the entire packaging process.”

The center gives customers direct access to ORBIShield designers and sales engineers who use a five-step approach — concept, design, quotation, prototype and evolve — to configure custom dunnage solutions. These experts have allocated facility space to test materials, configure designs and review samples with customers to encourage a collaborative process.