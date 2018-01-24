Orbis opens new dunnage design center in South Carolina
Collaborative space to offer prototyping capabilities to customers as they plan packaging programs.
Warehouse in the NewsThe State of the DC Voice Market Orbis opens new dunnage design center in South Carolina ELFA announces top 10 equipment acquisition trends for 2018 AutoStore opens U.S. headquarters Fulfillment Processes That Deliver Accuracy More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceThe State of the DC Voice Market Available On-Demand. Watch Now.
All Resources
Orbis Corporation, an international leader in reusable packaging, has opened a 7,700 square-foot dunnage design and prototyping center in Spartanburg, S.C.
The facility enables Orbis, headquartered in Oconomowoc, Wisc., to rapidly design and fabricate ORBIShield dunnage samples for regional customers. The Southeast location positions Orbis closer to automotive manufacturers and tier suppliers to collaborate on part packaging designs.
ORBIShield, Orbis’ line of custom dunnage, uses a variety of foam, sheet, specialty and fabric materials to create protective packaging for automotive parts. It can be integrated with reusable packaging, such as totes and bulk containers, to standardize parts per container, maximize pack density, improve inventory control, enhance part presentation at the assembly line and protect sensitive parts when stored and transported.
The new ORBIShield Design Center gives regional customers a closer look at the ORBIShield portfolio and design samples to consider for their supply chain systems.
“Expanding the ORBIShield facilities beyond the Midwest has been in the works for some time. We wanted to make ORBIShield samples easier to access in a timely manner while enhancing the design and customer experience,” said Aman Sangha, product manager for Orbis Corporation. “We understand automotive vehicle builds and are finding new ways to support our customers through the entire packaging process.”
The center gives customers direct access to ORBIShield designers and sales engineers who use a five-step approach — concept, design, quotation, prototype and evolve — to configure custom dunnage solutions. These experts have allocated facility space to test materials, configure designs and review samples with customers to encourage a collaborative process.
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsORBIS · Packaging · Supply Chain · ·
Lift Truck Series Part 1: Lift truck technology connects pickers to productivity Breaking Through On Yard Visibility View More From this Issue