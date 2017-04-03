Orion introduces the company’s first automatically guided portable stretch wrapper

MMH Staff

April 3, 2017

Orion Packaging (Booth S412), powered by Pro Mach, introduces the company’s first automatically guided portable stretch wrapper, the AG360, designed for those distribution centers and manufacturers looking for greater flexibility in securing pallet sized and larger loads. Additional highlights include improved load protection and assured material savings.

Warehouse personnel bring the new AG-360 automatically guided portable stretch wrapper to the load rather than the load to the stretch wrapper. The AG-360 automatically guides itself around the pallet or product, wrapping as it goes and adapting to the load’s size and shape.

AG-360 is ideal for those industrial and retail product manufacturers that in the past have resorted to manual wrapping because stationary units simply could not deal with the unusual dimensions of the load or product. Because the AG-360 is not confined to specific load or product dimensions, this machine is ideal for pick-to- order distribution centers and other warehouse environments where each day and every load is different.

“This holds especially true for Internet-based retail sales operations where a wide assortment of items are shipped on a daily basis,” says Peter Vilardi, Director of Marketing at Orion. “All of these end use companies will find the unit ideal for its portability – it moves like a pallet jack and conforms to the load.”

The AG-360 features a more powerful battery and sophisticated power monitoring system that lengthens the time between charging. This extends battery life, now lasting longer in comparison to competing wrappers, and the system also alerts operators when charging is needed.

The choice of 200 or 260 percent pre-stretch provides for variability in load stability requirements while minimizing material usage. The 7 inch IntelleVue HMI, which features intuitive graphical symbols, assists with easy operation and places extensive maintenance documentation on the machine for quick access.

Customers who already own Orion stretch wrappers will find the HMI operationally identical to interfaces their personnel are already accustomed to.