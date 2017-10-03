Pack Expo scholarship awards $30,000 to support future workforce

Six students studying packaging and processing at PMMI Partner Schools each receive $5,000 scholarships.

By ·

Pack Expo Scholarships totaling $30,000 were awarded at the annual PACK gives BACK benefit concert, sponsored by Rockwell Automation, at Pack Expo Las Vegas 2017 and co-located Healthcare Packaging Expo (Sept. 25-27; Las Vegas Convention Center) according to show producer, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies.

The Pack Expo scholarship program supports the future packaging and processing workforce. Students studying packaging and processing at PMMI Partner Schools are eligible for one of six $5,000 scholarships.

“This scholarship program demonstrates PMMI’s continued commitment to foster our industry’s future workforce,” said Jim Pittas, chief operating officer, PMMI. “We are proud that through the Pack Expo portfolio of trade shows and the Pack Expo Scholarship program we are able to invest in the future of the packaging and processing community.”

To be considered for the scholarship, students must currently attend a PMMI Partner School, have at least one semester remaining in their college careers and hold a minimum 3.0 GPA. Applicants should be majoring in engineering, packaging, processing, mechatronics or a related field and should demonstrate financial need.

2017 Winners of Pack Expo Scholarships:

Adrian Sutherland - Conestoga College
Major: Packaging Engineering Technician

Yuwei (Jo) Qiao - Rochester Institute of Technology
Major: Packaging Science

Rich Carlson - Community College of Allegheny County
Major: Mechatronics

Allison Friebe - Michigan State University
Major: Packaging

Savannah Marsh - Clemson University
Major: Packaging Science

Drake Gadbois - University of Wisconsin-STOUT
Major: Packaging

