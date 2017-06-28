Pack Expo to feature interactive drone delivery exhibit

Simulation to showcase automated last-mile packaging distribution.

Warehouse in the News

Pack Expo to feature interactive drone delivery exhibit
Corrugated Packaging Alliance releases new report showing industry’s environmental progress
PMMI announces new PMMI U On the Road courses
A3 fall conferences to offer insight into latest automation, strategies and networking
Tecsys partners with Avalon CSC
More Warehouse News

Warehouse Resource

Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
All Resources
By ·

Pack Expo Las Vegas (Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 25–27) will feature a new interactive display, “Pack Expo Drone Demo - Packaging for the Last Mile.”

Show producer PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies, will collaborate with electric truck and drone maker Workhorse, whose clients include UPS, to bring the simulation to life.

The announcement comes on the heels of Amazon’s published — and now patented — vision for drone centers shaped like giant beehives in the middle of major U.S. cities.

“When it comes to automated packaging delivery, whether it be a drone or driverless vehicles, many in the packaging industry, as well as consumers, are not exactly sure what this technology looks like or how it will apply to their everyday operations,” says Jim Pittas, COO of PMMI. “Our interactive display offers a real visualization of the final process that brings the package the last mile to a consumer’s home.”

Mock housing will populate the virtual landscape of the 15,000 square-foot exhibit in the North Hall, complete with mailboxes and doorsteps to accept delivered packages. Workhorse delivery drones will take off from the top of a stationary Workhorse electric van and make deliveries to the mock houses. To complete the simulation, monitors outside of the drone area will broadcast the information available from the delivery van via the Metron application. The screens will also offer the drone perspective via live video from a camera mounted on the drones.

Scheduled for hourly demonstrations, the entirely unmanned delivery systems and electric-powered trucks will bring to life a system of automated package distribution and how the system is faster and more efficient than traditional delivery methods.

Pack Expo Drone Demo - Packaging for the Last Mile checks many of the fundamental sustainability, efficiency and product safety issues more than 30,000 projected attendees will find among the 2,000-plus exhibiting companies at Pack Expo Las Vegas and the co-located with Healthcare Packaging Expo.

In addition to the technology on display on the show floor, Pack Expo Las Vegas will offer a host of educational and networking opportunities, as well as industry-specific events.

Registration, which includes access to both Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo, is $30 until Sept. 1, where after the price increases to $100. For more information and to register online, visit www.packexpolasvegas.com.

Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!

Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!

Article Topics

Automation · Last Mile Delivery · Pack Expo 2017 · Packaging · PMMI · Sustainability · Technology · · All Topics
Latest Whitepaper
Evolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation
It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
Download Today!
From the June 2017 Modern Materials Handling Issue
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new repair operations center in Wisconsin. General Electric operations center layout, General Electric Healthcare warehouse
GE Healthcare: Self-driving vehicles are the centerpiece of ROC
The Big Picture: Adaptability as King
View More From this Issue
Subscribe to Our Email Newsletter
Sign up today to receive our FREE, weekly email newsletter!
Latest Webcast
Warehouse Execution Systems (WES): The Pathway to Same-Day Fulfillment
This webinar explores the processes and technologies enabling same-day, same-hour order fulfillment using intelligent supply chain software.
Register Today!
EDITORS' PICKS
GE Healthcare System Report: Lean repairs
Self-driving mobile robots improve cycle times and reduce floor space at GE Healthcare’s new...
Materials Handling Innovation (and why it matters)
Every company considers itself an innovator. It’s time to include materials handling leaders in...

Thrive Market’s Startup Distribution Network
How does a fastgrowing, e-commerce startup company build out order fulfillment capabilities? Thrive...
U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 released today
On Tuesday, the U.S. Roadmap for Material Handling & Logistics: Version 2.0 will be released on...