Palletize with built-in intelligence

Sara Pearson Specter

March 7, 2017

Because of their inherent flexibility in load building, robotic palletizers deftly handle a variety of product types and sizes once a stacking pattern has been programmed into the system. Where they’ve been less flexible, however, is in the ability of a user to make minor adjustments to existing load patterns to accommodate changes in product dimensions, explains Doug Stoll, palletizing product manager at Intelligrated.

“One of the big challenges in the robotic palletizing market today is handling products that may be just slightly dynamic, says Stoll. “For example, a case of oranges might not be perfectly square year over year; one year they’re 20 inches wide, the next they have a slight bulge and they’re 20.5 inches wide.”

With most robotic palletizers, a new pattern would have to be created to handle that new dimension, Stoll continues.“ That means a supplier technician comes in for additional programming or to use a pendant to teach the robot the new pattern—which increases total cost of ownership,” he explains.

To eliminate those additional steps (and costs), Intelligrated recently released IntelliGen software integrated with the robotic cell’s standard programmable logic control (PLC) system. Using a touchscreen, the software enables an on-site user trained in the platform to adjust an existing load pattern and other handling characteristics, including row forming and case turning, in real time—no supplier intervention needed.

“It’s formula based, so each pattern is created as a template that can be modified then saved as often as needed, right at the robotic cell,” he says. “There’s no need to reteach the robot, program it offline, upload or download the pattern, or fly in a supplier technician. The built-in intelligence accommodates SKU proliferation, multiple package types and sizes, slight variations in secondary packaging and other factors that a robotic palletizing operation might face.”

Available for palletizers equipped with robots from Kuka, Fanuc and Motoman, the IntelliGen platform also supports multiple end-of-arm tooling options and up to four different in-feeds and load-building stations, adds Stoll. “That allows a single robotic palletizer to handle a variety of packaging types, including corrugated cases, plastic totes and bags, for maximum flexibility.