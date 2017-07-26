Partner Program returns to Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo
As participants in the program, trade associations serve as an on-site resource for the more than 30,000 attendees expected at the co-located event.
Warehouse in the NewsPartner Program returns to Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo Lyon earns UL GREENGUARD Gold Certification Teklynx and SiteHawk partner to deliver EHS labeling solutions North Texas WERCouncil to hold 16th Annual Warehousing Resource Convention Robotic Piece Picking Hits Tipping Point More Warehouse News
Warehouse ResourceEvolution of the Retail Fulfillment Operation It’s an omni-channel world, and retail warehouse and DC operations must now seamlessly orchestrate a combination of software, automation, hardware and supporting equipment to meet ever-increasing customer expectations or be rendered irrelevant.
All Resources
More than 40 industry associations have come together to support Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo (Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 25–27) as part of the Partner Program. These leading packaging and pharma production associations are dedicated to advancing the next generation of industry innovation.
As participants in the program, trade associations serve as an on-site resource for the more than 30,000 attendees expected at the co-located event. Many of these partner associations bring a specific vertical market focus and will host pavilions, sponsor networking lounges and produce educational sessions.
“The Association Partner Pavilions at Pack Expo Las Vegas, and co-located Healthcare Packaging Expo, bring together leading industry associations with decision makers from the world’s top CPG companies, retailers and pharmaceutical, medical device and nutraceutical manufacturers,” says Charles D. Yuska, president & CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “The expertise and industry knowledge provided by partner associations on-site offer an invaluable resource to attendees.”
Two returning partners speak to the benefit of being a partner: “IoPP is thrilled to partner once again with PMMI in support of Pack Expo and Healthcare Packaging Expo, which have provided so much value to our members who have attended over the years,” says Jim George, IoPP director of education. “We share the same important goal of educating packaging professionals and helping them advance their careers. IoPP also is pleased to have the opportunity once again to showcase the winning packages in the 2017 AmeriStar Awards contest and put some superb design work from the industry on display this year in Las Vegas.”
“The APPMA is proud to exhibit once again at Pack Expo as this event offers global exposure for our member capabilities and access for companies looking for innovative Australian manufactured packaging and processing machinery and agency opportunities,” says Mark Dingley, chairman of the Australian Packaging & Processing Machinery Association (APPMA). The APPMA represents Australia’s leading packaging and processing machinery and allied components companies. Members include manufacturers, distributors and importers of packaging and processing machinery who supply to industries such as food, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, confectionery, bakery and fresh produce.
These associations have joined as partners, lounge hosts or pavilion organizations for Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo as of July 12.
Pack Expo Las Vegas Partners
ABIEF — Brazilian Flexible Packaging Association
AIM
AIMCAL — Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators
amec envasgraf
American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA)
American National Standards Institute (ANSI)
Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA)
Cold Pressure Council (CPC)
Contract Packaging Association (CPA)
Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)
Flexographic Technical Association (FTA)
Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA)
Independent Bakers Association (IBA)
In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA)
Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)
Instituto Argentino del Envase (IAE)
International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA)
Japan Packaging Institute (JPI)
Midwest Food Products Association (MWFPA)
OMAC — The Organization for Machine Automation and Control
OPC Foundation
PLCopen
SNAC International
The Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE)
World Packaging Organisation (WPO)
Pack Expo Las Vegas Lounge Hosts
American Bakers Association (ABA)
International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)
National Confectioners Association (NCA)
Pack Expo Las Vegas International Partners and Pavilion Organizers
Adepta
Argentina – Fundacion Exportar
China Council for the Promotion of Int’l. Trade (CCPIT)
CHINA FOOD AND PACKAGING MACHINERY ASSOCIATION
INP – Brazilian Plastic Institute/ Think Plastic Brazil
Koelnmesse
Taiwan – Asia Media Company Limited
The Mexican Chamber of Processed Food Industry (CANAINCA)
UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association Italian Trade Commission
Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partners
Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council (HCPC)
Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)
Instituto Argentino del Envase (IAE)
Subscribe to Modern Materials Handling Magazine!Subscribe today. It's FREE!
Find out what the world’s most innovative companies are doing to improve productivity in their plants and distribution centers.
Start your FREE subscription today!
Article TopicsPack Expo 2017 · Packaging · ·
Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits: Designed to Last Automation: What’s at the heart of your system? View More From this Issue