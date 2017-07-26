Partner Program returns to Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo

MMH Staff

July 26, 2017

More than 40 industry associations have come together to support Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo (Las Vegas Convention Center, Sept. 25–27) as part of the Partner Program. These leading packaging and pharma production associations are dedicated to advancing the next generation of industry innovation.

As participants in the program, trade associations serve as an on-site resource for the more than 30,000 attendees expected at the co-located event. Many of these partner associations bring a specific vertical market focus and will host pavilions, sponsor networking lounges and produce educational sessions.

“The Association Partner Pavilions at Pack Expo Las Vegas, and co-located Healthcare Packaging Expo, bring together leading industry associations with decision makers from the world’s top CPG companies, retailers and pharmaceutical, medical device and nutraceutical manufacturers,” says Charles D. Yuska, president & CEO, PMMI, The Association for Packaging and Processing Technologies. “The expertise and industry knowledge provided by partner associations on-site offer an invaluable resource to attendees.”

Two returning partners speak to the benefit of being a partner: “IoPP is thrilled to partner once again with PMMI in support of Pack Expo and Healthcare Packaging Expo, which have provided so much value to our members who have attended over the years,” says Jim George, IoPP director of education. “We share the same important goal of educating packaging professionals and helping them advance their careers. IoPP also is pleased to have the opportunity once again to showcase the winning packages in the 2017 AmeriStar Awards contest and put some superb design work from the industry on display this year in Las Vegas.”

“The APPMA is proud to exhibit once again at Pack Expo as this event offers global exposure for our member capabilities and access for companies looking for innovative Australian manufactured packaging and processing machinery and agency opportunities,” says Mark Dingley, chairman of the Australian Packaging & Processing Machinery Association (APPMA). The APPMA represents Australia’s leading packaging and processing machinery and allied components companies. Members include manufacturers, distributors and importers of packaging and processing machinery who supply to industries such as food, beverage, dairy, meat, poultry, seafood, confectionery, bakery and fresh produce.

These associations have joined as partners, lounge hosts or pavilion organizations for Pack Expo Las Vegas and Healthcare Packaging Expo as of July 12.



Pack Expo Las Vegas Partners

ABIEF — Brazilian Flexible Packaging Association

AIM

AIMCAL — Association of International Metallizers, Coaters and Laminators

amec envasgraf

American Forest & Paper Association (AF&PA)

American National Standards Institute (ANSI)

Australian Packaging and Processing Machinery Association (APPMA)

Cold Pressure Council (CPC)

Contract Packaging Association (CPA)

Flexible Packaging Association (FPA)

Flexographic Technical Association (FTA)

Foil & Specialty Effects Association (FSEA)

Independent Bakers Association (IBA)

In-Mold Decorating Association (IMDA)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

Instituto Argentino del Envase (IAE)

International Dairy Foods Association (IDFA)

Japan Packaging Institute (JPI)

Midwest Food Products Association (MWFPA)

OMAC — The Organization for Machine Automation and Control

OPC Foundation

PLCopen

SNAC International

The Mexican Packaging Association (AMEE)

World Packaging Organisation (WPO)

Pack Expo Las Vegas Lounge Hosts

American Bakers Association (ABA)

International Society of Beverage Technologists (ISBT)

National Confectioners Association (NCA)

Pack Expo Las Vegas International Partners and Pavilion Organizers

Adepta

Argentina – Fundacion Exportar

China Council for the Promotion of Int’l. Trade (CCPIT)

CHINA FOOD AND PACKAGING MACHINERY ASSOCIATION

INP – Brazilian Plastic Institute/ Think Plastic Brazil

Koelnmesse

Taiwan – Asia Media Company Limited

The Mexican Chamber of Processed Food Industry (CANAINCA)

UCIMA – Italian Packaging Machinery Manufacturers Association Italian Trade Commission

Healthcare Packaging EXPO Partners

Healthcare Compliance Packaging Council (HCPC)

Institute of Packaging Professionals (IoPP)

Instituto Argentino del Envase (IAE)